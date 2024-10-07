Report: Former Michigan football star Jabrill Peppers arrested, facing charges
According to multiple reports around Boston and ESPN, former Michigan football star and current New England Patriot captain Jabrill Peppers has been arrested and is facing charges. Peppers was arrested on Saturday, per the report, when the police arrived at a residential address when a caller said there was a disturbance between two people.
Peppers, who was arrested on Saturday and the report didn't come out until Monday, is facing charges of strangulation and drug possession, according to police in Braintree, Massachusetts. Police said Peppers, 29, will be charged with "assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine."
The Patriots played at home on Sunday against the Dolphins, but Peppers was ruled out of the game on Saturday. The Patriots' safety was dealing with a shoulder injury that was bothering him all week and that was why most people believed he wouldn't play on Sunday.
New England head coach Jerod Mayo said Peppers called him to inform him of what was going on.
"He called me that morning. I knew what was going on," head coach Jerod Mayo told sports radio WEEI on Monday. "We've informed the NFL what was going on and we're still gathering information. ... I don't think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. It's a process."
Peppers played for Michigan from 2014-2016 before leaving as a junior for the NFL Draft.
