REPORT: Michigan favored to land No. 1 running back prospect in the country
After signing the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation for the 2025 cycle, the Michigan Wolverines are poised to continue that success in 2026. On Wednesday, On3's recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong indicated that Michigan is currently in the drivers seat to land the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2026 class, Savion Hiter. The 5-11, 200 pound prospect out of Virginia is currently ranked as the No. 1 running back and the No. 17 overall recruit nationally.
Hiter visited the Wolverines over the summer and has reportedly built a great relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford and head coach Sherrone Moore.
"I would say from his standpoint and our standpoint, they’ve set the bar really high," Hiter's mother said recently. "From the beginning, the whole staff has been involved. They’ve been very consistent. We’ve built a great relationship with not only Coach Tony Alford but also Head Coach Sherrone Moore. All of their staff keeps in touch and makes sure we know Savion is their top priority in this class. They’ve been amazing in providing resources and information."
Here's the scouting report on Hiter, courtesy of Andrew Ivins of 247Sports:
"Juiced-up running back with star potential for a College Football Playoff contender given the mix of his burst, power, agility, balance and vision. Has dominated the combine setting (1.52 10-yard split, 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical jump) and is equipped with ready-to-play mass as he’s already tipping the scales at 200 pounds. Effective as both an inside and outside runner as he’s quick to chart a course and charge forward. Fast feet allow him to side-step trouble as he frequently dances around would-be tacklers in the backfield and turns negative plays into positive plays. Core strength and a lower pad level routinely negate arm tackles while full-speed cuts make it even harder for defenders to get him on the ground, especially when he breaks through the first wave of obstacles. Hasn’t caught a ton of passes at the prep level, but has proven to be a tricky cover at offseason camps and looks to have true three-down potential as his physicality will only continue to give him an advantage in pass protection. Overall, should be viewed as a gifted ball carrier that can be a multi-year impact player on Saturdays and provide valuable minutes as early as Year 1. Must avoid setbacks and remain hungry, but profiles as a future NFL Draft pick with his size, testing and feel for the position."
If head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff can lock down a commitment from the top running back in the nation for the 2026 class, it will give the Wolverines a solid foundation for signing back-to-back Top 10 classes.
