Wolverine Digest

REPORT: Michigan Football legend to purchase stake in Cleveland Browns

Michigan Football legend set to purchase stake in Cleveland Browns.

Chris Breiler

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL Insider Dianna Russini is reporting that Michigan football legend Charles Woodson is set to purchase a 0.1% stake in the Cleveland Browns. According to Russini, the sale is contingent upon Woodson agreeing to broadcasting restrictions similar to Raiders owner Tom Brady and removing his name, image and likeness from businesses he is involved in.

This means that Woodson would have to remove his name from his whiskey and wine businesses, which have become incredibly popular among Michigan fans.

Although Woodson is the very definition of a "Michigan Man," his roots are from the state of Ohio.

Via The Athletic:

Woodson is from Fremont, Ohio, about 80 miles west of Cleveland. He was Ohio's Mr. Football in 1994 before embarking upon his Heisman Trophy-winning career at Michigan. He's considered one of the greatest players in the rich history of Ohio high school football and is Ohio's only Mr. Football enshrined in Canton's Hall of Fame.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan basketball could be hanging up a new jersey in the rafters very soon

Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect

Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football