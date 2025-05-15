REPORT: Michigan Football legend to purchase stake in Cleveland Browns
NFL Insider Dianna Russini is reporting that Michigan football legend Charles Woodson is set to purchase a 0.1% stake in the Cleveland Browns. According to Russini, the sale is contingent upon Woodson agreeing to broadcasting restrictions similar to Raiders owner Tom Brady and removing his name, image and likeness from businesses he is involved in.
This means that Woodson would have to remove his name from his whiskey and wine businesses, which have become incredibly popular among Michigan fans.
Although Woodson is the very definition of a "Michigan Man," his roots are from the state of Ohio.
Via The Athletic:
Woodson is from Fremont, Ohio, about 80 miles west of Cleveland. He was Ohio's Mr. Football in 1994 before embarking upon his Heisman Trophy-winning career at Michigan. He's considered one of the greatest players in the rich history of Ohio high school football and is Ohio's only Mr. Football enshrined in Canton's Hall of Fame.
