REPORT: Michigan football will face an unexpected Wisconsin QB on Saturday
During the week, it was presumed that the Michigan football defense would be going up against a backup QB when the Wolverines squared off against the Badgers on Saturday afternoon with Billy Edwards Jr. being questionable due to injury.
However, instead of Danny O'Neil being under center for Luke Fickell's team, who has started the two games Edwards has missed this season, the Badgers will be rolling with Hunter Simmons under center, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Simmons played in the team's final series against Maryland during the Badgers' last game and has completed 7 of his 9 pass attempts for 70 yards and a touchdown this season. The senior is a transfer from Southern Illinois, where he played 11 total games in four seasons, making three starts. Last season, Simmons completed 73-of-128 passes for 852 yards and three touchdowns at SIU before suffering a season-ending injury through five games.
O'Neil, who is being benched in place of Simmons, is 60-of-85 passing this season for 640 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.
The Wolverines and Badgers kick off at Noon EST on FOX.