Wolverine Digest

REPORT: Michigan football will face an unexpected Wisconsin QB on Saturday

Head coach Luke Fickell is making a surprising move for Badgers against Wolverines

Seth Berry

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons (15) rolls out of the pocket during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons (15) rolls out of the pocket during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the week, it was presumed that the Michigan football defense would be going up against a backup QB when the Wolverines squared off against the Badgers on Saturday afternoon with Billy Edwards Jr. being questionable due to injury.

However, instead of Danny O'Neil being under center for Luke Fickell's team, who has started the two games Edwards has missed this season, the Badgers will be rolling with Hunter Simmons under center, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Simmons played in the team's final series against Maryland during the Badgers' last game and has completed 7 of his 9 pass attempts for 70 yards and a touchdown this season. The senior is a transfer from Southern Illinois, where he played 11 total games in four seasons, making three starts. Last season, Simmons completed 73-of-128 passes for 852 yards and three touchdowns at SIU before suffering a season-ending injury through five games.

O'Neil, who is being benched in place of Simmons, is 60-of-85 passing this season for 640 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Wolverines and Badgers kick off at Noon EST on FOX.

Danny O'Neil
Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Danny O'Neil (18) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

More from Michigan SI

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Football