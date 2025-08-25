REPORT: Sherrone Moore has chosen his starting quarterback for Michigan football for season opener
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore has chosen the Wolverines ' starting quarterback for the Wolverines for their Week 1 opener against New Mexico, CBS Sports reported on Sunday night.
True freshman Bryce Underwood, who has been the anticipated starter for quite some time, will get the nod under center for Michigan against the Lobos when the Wolverines take the field on Aug. 30 at the Big House. An announcement officially naming Underwood the starter, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, is expected to be made on Monday by coach Moore when he meets with members of the media.
The Wolverines flipped the then-five-star prospect and No. 1 QB in the nation from LSU last November. Underwood was the clear leader in the room in the spring, especially when considering Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene missed most of spring ball with an injury, leading to Underwood and sophomore Jadyn Davis getting the majority of the reps at that time.
In fall camp, Underwood clearly continued to impress as Keene continues to recover from his injury. Back at Big Ten Media Days in late July, Moore explained the qualities he and the staff were looking for in their eventual starting QB, signaling that Underwood must have met the criteria.
"They're going to make throws, they're going to make plays. But when they've got the team—we knew it with J.J. when he had the team," said Moore. "When we've got that person there at the front, then we'll know we have our starting quarterback that will help us. The starting quarterback is not only the guy that's making the throws and touching the football first, but he's the guy that they're all looking to when adversity strikes. So, he's (Underwood) got to do a really good job in those moments. So, whether it's Bryce, whether it's Jadyn, whether it's Mikey—whoever it is, they have to do a really good job in those moments in camp when we provide them a little chaos to be great."
Underwood is set to become the fourth true freshman in Michigan football history to start a season opener, with the last being Tate Forcier, who helped the Wolverines to a 31-7 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos in his debut. Chad Henne started under center in 2004 as a true freshman against Miami (OH), while Rick Leach also did so in 1975 against Wisconsin. Each of those games also ended in a Michigan victory.
The Belleville product also started as a freshman in high school when he guided his team to a 38-game winning streak at one point in his high school career, which included the program's first-ever undefeated season in 2022.