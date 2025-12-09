5 QB coaches Michigan football should target to help Bryce Underwood
In this story:
When Michigan signed No. 1 QB Bryce Underwood in the 2025 recruiting class, plenty of fans expected the Wolverines' passing attack to reach new heights in 2025. While Michigan's passing offense was clearly better with Underwood under center, there were plenty of lackluster performances as well.
As Michigan prepares for the Citrus Bowl against Texas, head coach Sherrone Moore told the media on Monday that the Wolverines are looking at bringing in a dedicated QB coach for Underwood next season.
"That’s something we’re definitely looking at, is bringing in other people to help, bringing in another quarterback coach, and something we’re working diligently on to get worked on," Moore said on Monday.
Which leads to the question of who? Here are a few names that Michigan should target.
Former Michigan QB Devin Gardner
Michigan would have to get Devin Gardner to leave his broadcasting role, but this feels like a homerun hire for Sherrone Moore. Gardner not only played QB for Michigan, but he has NFL experience, and knows the QB position like the back of his hand.
Gardner was a dual-threat QB like Bryce Underwood during his days at Michigan. Using his experience from his playing days in Ann Arbor, his knowledge of the game, and seeing hundreds of different QBs play since he began broadcasting, Gardner could help Underwood hone in his abilities. If Gardner ever had any coaching aspirations, this would be a great way to get his feet wet and work his way up.
Former Michigan QB Chad Henne
Another former Michigan QB, Chad Henne, but this one has some coaching experience. After a 15-year NFL career, Henne went back home to Wilson High School, where he helps coach. He also holds Youth Camps and private camps for quarterbacks.
Wilson went 9-3 this season and scored plenty of points. With having some coaching experience, on top of NFL experience, Henne would be a good fit coming back to Ann Arbor and working with Underwood.
Former Eagles and Jaguars HC Doug Pederson
This might feel unrealistic, but with Michigan having an NFL pipeline -- it's not that unrealistic. After having an eight-year head coaching career in the NFL, Doug Pederson was out of the game in 2025. Pederson, who is widely regarded as a QB guru, could get back into the game and work with Bryce Underwood for a season to work his way back up the ladder.
Pederson was known for his Super Bowl run with Nick Foles, Carson Wentz's MVP season, and coaching both Alex Smith and Michael Vick. Pederson could get the Wolverines' QB rolling in 2026 and jump back into the NFL circle.
Tampa Bay QB Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater originally retired from the NFL and began coaching his alma mater, Miami Northwestern (Florida), but suffered a suspension for providing meals and rides to his players. So he opted to get back into the NFL, and now he's playing with the Buccaneers. However, Bridgewater could be on his last ride and he clearly enjoys coaching.
In his lone season with Miami Northwestern, he led them to a 12-2 record and a state title.
He played with the Lions and has some familiarity with Michigan. Bridgewater could come to Ann Arbor to work with Bryce Underwood and learn some play-calling knowledge from Chip Lindsey.
Ravens assistant QB coach Daniel Stern
We couldn't have a coaches article and not include a Baltimore Raven. The Ravens have been good to Michigan -- could another Baltimore coach be a good fit? Stern is in his 10th season with the Ravens and his second working behind QB coach Tee Martin.
Stern has familiarity with the Harbaugh family and current Michigan DC Wink Martindale. If Stern wants a lead QB position, coming to Ann Arbor could be the way to go to begin his career. He also advises John Harbaugh on in-game clock/game management and coaches' challenges.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- Michigan football hopes to retain three veteran players for 2026 season
- National analyst makes early score prediction for Michigan vs. Texas bowl game
- Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said on Sunday ahead of Texas game
- Opening line revealed for Michigan–Texas Citrus Bowl showdown
- Michigan football is getting more than just an experienced coach in Kerry Coombs
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop