REPORT: Star Michigan football player 'expected' to miss game vs. MSU
Star defensive back Will Johnson 'is expected to miss' the game against Michigan State this evening, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Johnson left last week against Illinois after one series of play. Johnson has been somewhat injury-plagued since coming to Ann Arbor missing several games due to injury.
The Wolverines won't have an easy task on Saturday without Johnson. As fans saw last week against Illinois, veteran Aamir Hall stepped in and played OK, but the secondary had several penalties without Johnson in the game that extended drives. When the Spartans take the field against Michigan, Aidan Chiles has developed a great connection with freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh who has been electric.
Now either Jyaire Hill or Hall will be tasked with defending the sensational freshman. The Wolverines enter the game as four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but depending on how the injury report looks for Michigan -- some money could go on Michigan State.
In six games, of off and on play time, Johnson has tallied 14 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions and two defensive scores for the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three keys to a Michigan football victory over Michigan State
By the numbers: Michigan Football, Michigan State Spartans stats to know
Big-time recruits share what Michigan football's chances are against Michigan State