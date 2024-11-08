Report suggests a veteran quarterback has serious interest in Michigan
Former USC starting quarterback Miller Moss has been benched in favor of backup Jayden Maiava. Moss became the Trojans' starting quarterback in 2024 after performing exceptionally well last season in USC's bowl game. He threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns.
But after the Trojans 4-5 start in 2024, Lincoln Riley is left looking for answers. With the reported benching of Moss, rumors are flying and JJ Metz -- a credentialed media member for FAU and the Miami Dolphins -- reported that Moss would be entering the transfer portal and Michigan is his top destination of choice.
Now, there has been no official portal entrant from Moss, nor has anyone on the USC beat re-affirmed the report. I've reached out to a few reporters covering the Trojans and haven't gotten anything back about it yet.
But let's bite. Because it's a true possibility. Someone of Moss' ability doesn't want to sit on the bench and there is a clear need at the University of Michigan. The Wolverines are actively searching around looking for their quarterback in 2025. That guy is likely not on the current roster. The only quarterback on the roster who might start next season is freshman Jadyn Davis, but by all accounts, he isn't ready this year, so Michigan is going to have to bring in competition for next year.
Michigan wants Bryce Underwood and is doing everything in its power to land him, but having a veteran who could come in and battle isn't the worst idea. Moss is second in the Big Ten with 18 touchdowns throw, however, he is toward the bottom with nine interceptions thrown. I don't think Moss is the issue with the USC offense, but I'm also not covering the Trojans closely.
Moss has a live arm and is willing to sling the rock around. He isn't very mobile which wouldn't bode well under this current offensive line. But if Michigan is willing to go out and pay for a top quarterback, the Wolverines are going to supply him with plenty of playmakers -- and linemen -- around him to flourish.
He is currently a redshirt junior, so Moss could be a one-year fix in Ann Arbor if he would come in and play well.
