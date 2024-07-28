'Roast me now': Michigan claps back at 'haters' during recruiting event
Michigan is hosting its biggest recruiting event of the year this weekend, as the annual BBQ at the Big House is officially underway. Top recruits from all across the country have descended upon Ann Arbor to take part in this year's event, and it sounds like they're enjoying the experience so far. You may remember that the recruiting event received a lot of attention last summer after one recruit shared a photo of his plate - featuring a hot dog, some chicken fingers, macaroni and cheese, and a cookie.
The photo drew plenty of criticism from rival fan bases, comparing Michigan's Big House 'BBQ' to concession stand food. "That ain't BBQ," wrote one fan, comparing the spread to "pre-cooked chicken tenders from Sam's Club."
"Feeding them boiled hot dogs and unseasoned tenders is crazy," wrote another fan.
It's safe to say that the folks in Ann Arbor got the message, and they certainly heard the criticism. So when it came to planning this year's offering of BBQ, Michigan made sure it delivered. Posting a photo of the food options on Twitter, Michigan Performance Dietitian Abigail O'Connor had a message for those critics.
Overall, it looks like some of the recruits also enjoyed the food provided at Michigan Stadium over the weekend. Although having great food is certainly a high priority for a BBQ event at the Big House, the truth is that Michigan doesn't need to resort to cringy recruiting tactics to try and lure in top talent. No Lamborghinis, no gold chains, no celebrities. Just good food, the opportunity for a world-class education, and a chance to play for the winningest program in all of college football. Oh, and showing off the 2024 National Championship trophy doesn't hurt either.
