An under-the-radar Michigan player hopes to become the next great Wolverine and leader
Although Michigan has veterans who experienced winning a national title, the Wolverines have underwhelmed in 2024. Coming off of a national championship, Michigan is sitting at .500 on the season and the Wolverines need one more win to become bowl-eligible. Two of the offensive leaders on the team -- Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings -- will try their hands in the NFL and the Wolverines will be left looking for someone to step up at running back.
Sophomore running back Benjamin Hall hopes to not only become the next lead running back for the maize and blue, but also the next leader.
“Not only future running back, but future leader of this team,” Hall said of his future. “I want to personally make sure that we’re getting back on track and making sure we handle things the way Michigan should, because our culture here is running the ball, being physical and being a hard-nosed team. I feel like I have the ability to do that and get us back on track.”
There are other players who hope to step into lead roles for Michigan in 2025 and on. But Hall says he has been working on becoming a vocal leader and getting his teammates pumped up. With how much running the football is part of the Wolverines' offense, Hall says he's been working on becoming that vocal leader the team will need.
“It’s gonna be huge,” Hall said of becoming a leader. “We’ll have people retained as leaders, but definitely someone has to step up and take the reins of this team and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to get back on track, working hard, going hard, learning the game. I’d definitely want to be one of those guys.”
Hall has seen 11 total carries this season. In Michigan's last game against Indiana, Hall was featured behind Edwards -- before Mullings. Head coach Sherrone Moore said it was because of the way Hall has practiced and he earned play time. Hall says he believes with how he has performed in practice, it was 'a boiling point'.
“You hear Coach Moore crediting me for going hard in practice — that’s the way I like to lead, going as hard as I can and bringing other guys with me,” Hall said.
“I just go out there every day and go as hard as I can. I think that’s been my story here — just working hard. So just continuing to do that day in and day out, and just seeing what I can do with it.
“I think it was more like a boiling point thing, where they couldn’t deny the practice tape. So I just hope I get the opportunities to go out there and help this team win games.”
Michigan fans haven't had a chance to see a ton of Benjamin Hall just yet. But the Georgia native says he can do it all as a back. Hall says he can catch, run, and be a playmaker.
“I like to think I can do a little bit of everything,” Hall said. “You turn on the tape, and you can see I can catch out of the backfield, can run down hill, make plays with the ball in my hand. I don’t think there’s anything I can’t do, so I think that my biggest thing is just being able to do a little bit of everything.”
Hall and the Wolverines will face Northwestern on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
5-star Michigan target Bryce Underwood subscribes to Wolverines' latest commitment
Three keys to Michigan Football defeating Northwestern