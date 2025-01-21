Ryan Day's golf cart crashes following win over Notre Dame (VIDEO)
You've got to give credit where credit is due, even if you're a Michigan fan. On Monday night, Ohio State defeated Notre Dame en route to becoming the 2024 national champions. It was a dominant playoff performance from the Buckeyes from start to finish, knocking off No. 9 Tennessee, No. 1 Oregon, No. 5 Texas, and No. 7 Notre Dame. But that path toward the national championship didn't come without significant challenges.
In a regular season road matchup with Oregon back in October, the Buckeyes suffered their first loss of the 2024 season. Although it was a painful 1-point loss, there was still optimism within the Buckeye fanbase that Ohio State would eventually get another crack at the Ducks later in the season... and they were right. But before the rematch with Oregon, Ohio State took its biggest hit of the 2024 season on Nov. 30, suffering a stunning 13-10 loss to Michigan in Columbus. That loss, the fourth consecutive to Michigan, sent the Buckeye fanbase into a tailspin. A significant portion of those fans took to social media to demand Ryan Day be fired for his lack of success against the Wolverines.
Obviously that didn't happen, and Day helped lead the Buckeyes on an incredible playoff run that ultimately ended in a national championship. And while there were certainly some bumps in the road on the way to that championship, Day suffered another bump in the road after the national championship (literally). Loading into a golf cart and presumably on his way to the postgame press conference, Day - along with QB Will Howard and LB Cody Simon - were helpless passengers as their golf cart ran directly into a wall.
You can watch the hilarious video below:
Of course, the golf cart crash provided a great opportunity to remind Ohio State and its fans about that loss on Nov. 30.
Regardless of which side of the rivalry you're on, it feels like both sides are already eagerly awaiting that matchup in Ann Arbor on Nov. 29, 2025. Michigan will likely be back in the playoff hunt and looking to make it five straight over Ohio State, while Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will enter the matchup as the reigning national champions and hoping to avoid having #FireRyanDay trend again once the clock hits 0:00.
