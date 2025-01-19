Michigan Football legend Mike Sainristil celebrates with NBA superstar following win over Detroit Lions
There's no doubt that Detroit Lions fans are waking up this morning with broken hearts. After the best regular season in franchise history and securing the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Lions came apart on Saturday night at home against the Washington Commanders. Defensively, Detroit couldn't keep Washington from putting points on the board, as the Commanders had 31 points by halftime. Offensively, Detroit committed five turnovers on the evening, including four interceptions and one fumble. In the end, Washington left Detroit with an impressive 45-31 victory - and Lions fans were left dejected.
And while I'm sure this is far from being anything resembling a "silver lining" for Detroit Lions fans who also happen to be Michigan football fans, but Washington's impressive night included two critical interceptions from rookie Mike Sainristil. That's right, Michigan football legend Mike Sainristil.
The first interception came in the second quarter as the Lions took a shot at the endzone. Sainristil played the ball perfectly and brought Detroit's drive to an end, a play that helped protect Washington's lead going into the half.
The second interception came early in the fourth quarter as the Lions attempted a trick play that failed miserably. Wide receiver Jameson Williams took a reverse and rolled out to his right looking to throw down field. Instead of throwing the ball away, Williams tossed it down the field where Sainristil was in perfect position to make another critical play on the evening.
After the big win, the former Wolverine shared a video to his Instagram story where he could be seen celebrating with NBA superstar, Kevin Durant. The current Phoenix Sun is a product of the DMV area, born in Washington D.C. and having spent his high school days at Fort Washington (MD).
