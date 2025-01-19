Former Michigan Football star Mike Sainristil has career day vs. Lions in playoffs
Mike Sainristil became a star at the University of Michigan due in large part because of his tendency to always be in the right spot at the right time.
Unfortunately for the Wolverines fans who also root for the Detroit Lions, Sainristil was up to his usual tricks on Saturday night at Ford Field, when the Washington rookie came away with two interceptions to help lead the No. 6-seed Commanders to an upset over the No. 1-seed Lions.
Michigan fans loved watching Sainristil make the big play for the Wolverines over the previous several years, but it's a tough pill to swallow when the defensive back is playing for the other guys.
Sainristil was the epitome of a playmaker during his Maize and Blue days, both on offense and defense. As a receiver, the former Wolverine finished his career with 36 receptions for 532 yards and five touchdowns before switching to defensive back. Sainristil had six interceptions in his final season at Michigan, helping lead the Wolverines to the 2023 National Championship. For his career, he finished with 108 tackles, 11.5 tackle for loss, four sacks, seven interceptions, 20 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
