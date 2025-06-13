Seattle Seahawks to hire Michigan Football's assistant director of recruiting
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Jack Dunaway, Michigan Football's assistant director of recruiting. The former Michigan linebacker spent one season under head coach Sherrone Moore in his current role, but will now join head coach Mike Macdonald, a former Michigan defensive coordinator, in Seattle.
According to Zenitz, Dunaway will serve as a scouting assistant in his new role with the Seahawks.
Dunaway is a Michigan Man through and through. After finishing his high school career at Brother Rice, Dunaway became a walk-on at the University of Michigan, following in his father's footsteps, who played under Bo Schembechler back in the 80s.
Here's a closer look at his playing career at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2017-18)
Senior (2018)
• Appeared in two games on special teams to earn his first varsity letter
• Made his season debut playing special teams against Nebraska (Sept. 22)
• Recognized as the Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week for his role in preparing the offense to play Penn State
• Contributed on the kickoff return unit against Florida in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree
Junior (2017)
• Earned Defensive Scout Team Player of the Week recognition for his role in helping the offense prepare for Indiana (Oct. 14)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree
• Did not see game action
Sophomore (2016)
• Named the Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Week vs Indiana (Nov. 19)
• Recognized as Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Week vs Illinois (Oct. 22)
