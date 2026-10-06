How Former Wolverines Are Doing Around College Football

In the new era of college football, the transfer portal is more relevant than it has ever been. Every season, 1,000s of student-athletes depart for different programs around the country.

Michigan football has had its share of student-athletes leave for opposing schools.

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6)catches a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are six players who left the Michigan Wolverines for another program and how they are doing in 2026.

Davis Warren (Stanford)

A former starting QB for the Wolverines, Warren moved to the ACC for his final season of eligibility.

Warren has been an immediate impact for the Cardinal, already posting a career-best 1,207 passing yards and starting in five games. He has also taken care of the ball, throwing five touchdowns and only one interception.

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren was a game manager with the Maize and Blue, and he found a new home that fits his play style and level.

Cole Sullivan (Oklahoma)

One of the leading tacklers for UofM in 2025, Sullivan felt like a big loss for Michigan when he entered the portal. However, the Wolverines have filled the void at the linebacker position nicely.

He has been a non-factor for the Sooners and missed their most recent game against Georgia.

When the Wolverines and Sooners matched up on Sept. 12, Sullivan finished with one assisted tackle and he has only played in two games this season.

Semaj Morgan (UCLA)

Playing WR and a primary special teams guy for the Wolverines, it felt like Morgan played in Ann Arbor for forever.

Transferring within the Big Ten, Morgan is on pace for the best season of his college career. He has 14 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns through four games of action.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morgan will make his return to The Big House later this season, when the Bruins come to Ann Arbor on Nov. 21.

Cole Cabana (Western Michigan)

It has been a couple of seasons since Cabana left UofM, but he did play against the Maize and Blue in the season opener.

A member of the national championship team, Cabana left for Kalamazoo with the crowded running back room in Ann Arbor.

Western Michigan junior Cole Cabana carries the ball during the season-opening game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, it still hasn’t panned out for the 5-11 running back, only accumulating 19 yards on nine carries this season. He did find the endzone against Boise State.

Frederick Moore (Michigan State)

After three seasons with the Wolverines, Moore decided to part ways with the program and head to in-state rival MSU.

Moore has made an impact on the field in 2026, scoring a touchdown while adding 122 receiving yards in five games.

Like Morgan, Moore will make his return to Michigan Stadium on Nov. 7 when the Wolverines and Spartans square off.

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Fredrick Moore (6) is tackled after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elijah Dotson (Missouri)

Last but not least, Dotson was a rotational defensive back for Michigan in the 2025-26 season. However, after just one season in Ann Arbor, he decided to transfer to Mizzou.

He has played in five games and started in two. So far this season, he has already passed his total tackles from a season ago with 18.

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