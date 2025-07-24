Sherrone Moore breaks down how he feels about Michigan's wide receiver room
In the 2024 season, its' well-known that the Wolverines had little production in the passing attack, ranking 130th in the nation in total passing yards per game. Of the production the team did have through the air, it was tight end Colston Loveland doing most of the damage as far as pass catchers were concerned, hauling in 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
Loveland is now with the Chicago Bears, and the Wolverines' highest producer at the receiver position, Tyler Morris, entered the transfer portal this past offseason. Junior Semaj Morgan is back with the Wolverines this year after compiling 139 yards and a touchdown last year, while fellow junior receiver Fredrick Moore also returns after hauling in 11 catches, 128 yards and a touchdown in 2024.
While those two will look to elevate their games with the help of freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, the Michigan staff brought in two transfers in Donaven McCulley (Indiana) and Anthony Simpson (UMASS), who have both shown the ability to make plays for their former teams at the Division I level.
With the guys the team has coming back, along with the new additions, including a slew of freshmen head coach Sherrone Moore is high on, said at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday that the group has done a good job of raising the standard this offseason and likes the spot the group is in as a whole.
"One, in the retention of our good players, but two, in the recruitment of players like Donaven McCulley out of the transfer portal, who we think is going to be a great weapon for us," Moore said when referring to how the receivers room has met standards in the offseason. "Andrew Marsh—a young guy who we think is going to be super dynamic. Jamar Browder, who is on campus and is a big, tall, explosive, long receiver. And Jacob Washington in recruitment. But the retention of guys like Fred Moore and Semaj Morgan, I'Marion Stewart, Channing Goodwin, Kendrick Bell, Peyton O'Leary, guys that have played for us and made plays. They've done a really good job of changing the mentality of that room and making sure what the standard is supposed to look like and continuing to raise it. We had a great example in guys like Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. So, we feel really good about that room and continuing to work to make sure we take the standard to the next level."
There is no doubt the Wolverines need to see added production from the receiver position both in 2025 and moving forward. Whether they have enough playmakers at the position group remains to be seen, but if Underwood can get adjust to the college game and the offensive line can hold up, that will certainly give the wideouts a chance to run their routes to get downfield and create separation.