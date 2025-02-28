Sherrone Moore describes two pivotal moments that led to becoming head coach at Michigan
Sherrone Moore's pathway toward become the head coach at the University of Michigan included several stops and various positions along the way. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Louisville under head coach Charlie Strong, where he would ultimately work his way to becoming the tight ends coach.
According to Moore, that transition from a GA to tight ends coach was the first of two critical moments in his coaching career that ultimately led him to becoming the head coach at Michigan. Sitting down for an interview with Front Office Sports, Moore described that moment.
"The first one would be me as a graduate assistant at the University of Louisville. I was an offensive line graduate assistant, and Charlie Strong was the head coach at that time. We went five games into the season, we had lost to Marshall, and I was sitting in the big room - actually it was me and Shane Steichen who's now the head coach of the Colts. He was a GA, too. We had just lost, Charlie was kind of going through things in his head.
"The next day, he pulls me in and he says, 'hey, you're going to coach the tight ends.' And I'm like, 'excuse me?' He said, 'yeah, you're going to coach the tight ends for the rest of the season.' So I think that moment of change, you know, a sudden change that happened from that Saturday night to that next Monday where I'm on the field in 7-on-7, coaching the tight ends, coaching pass concepts. Having to change like that and adjust, and lead a room then, was a huge moment for me to learn how to change and to adapt to sudden change."
Moore would go on to become the tight ends coach at Central Michigan, along with being promoted to assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator with the Chippewas in his fourth year with the program. That's when he caught the attention of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was in his third year as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. Looking to add to his staff in 2018, Harbaugh brought in Moore as the tight ends coach.
He would spend three years in that role before Harbaugh elevated him to the offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator in 2021. That promotion is the second pivotal moment that Moore points to.
"The next big moment was when coach [Jim] Harbaugh allowed me to be the offensive line coach here and co-Offensive Coordinator in 2021. To lead that room was a very huge honor, to be an offensive line coach at Michigan. Especially an offensive line coach in general. But here at Michigan, it's something special, something different. So that moment was huge for me."
Moore's first year as head coach obviously included some bumps in the road, particularly when having to replace so much talent on the roster and the coaching staff from the previous season. But Moore and his Wolverines found a way to finish strong, defeating No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus and No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, finishing the year at 8-5.
After signing one of the top recruiting classes in the nation in 2025, along with securing the No. 1 quarterback in the country in Bryce Underwood, it certainly looks like Moore is well on his way to reestablishing Michigan's dominance in the Big Ten conference.
