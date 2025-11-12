Sherrone Moore explains how Michigan football can fix passing game
In Michigan football's 24-7 victory over Washington on Oct. 18, at that time, it had looked like the Wolverines had taken the next step in their passing game, as true freshman QB Bryce Underwood had his most efficient game through the air on the season on his way to completing 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
However, for whatever reason, over the last two weeks in wins against Michigan State and Purdue, the Wolverines have sputtered in the aerial attack against two below average pass defenses from a statistical standpoint.
Against the Spartans, Underwood was just 8-of-17 through the air for 86 yards and at times, was bailing out of the pocket too early even when the protection from his offensive line was there. In the game against the Boilermakers in Ann Arbor, more of the same issues persisted, with the true freshman completing 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 145 yards and two turnovers.
There are various reasons as to why the passing attack has seemed to regress over the past couple games. At times, the offensive line isn't providing good enough protection. From the standpoint of the wide receiver play, they have struggled with dropped passes all season long. And there are certainly times when Underwood is getting antsy and bailing the pocket early, or simply missing throws/misreading coverages.
However, the 18th-ranked Wolverines did have a chance to have a reset and address certain areas they can improve on during the bye week, which includes the passing game plan.
During his weekly radio show, head coach Sherrone Moore addressed how exactly offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and the staff can go about fixing some of the issues in the passing game and how they can show up in that regard in the final three weeks of the season.
"Go back to the basics, talk about your footwork, your eyes, your hips, where the ball is going to be, throwing on time and all of those things,” Moore said of what the staff has been working on with Underwood. “He’s so athletic, he’s so talented but let the creative plays come to you. Don’t force anything. Play within yourself. Obviously, we were great with ball security drills this week, doing things to emphasize that for him.”
Moore also acknowledged that the entire offense has to be working in unison in order to find success at a high level, as he knows players around Underwood have to play at a high level to help the true freshman out.
"It’s not just him,” Moore said. “It’s everybody else around him. That’s finishing blocks, finishing routes, finishing catches. All of those things are a huge emphasis for him, and he did a great job retaining all of that. But also, mentally he’s in a good place.”
Whether the Wolverines try to emphasize the passing game in this Saturday's matchup against Northwestern remains to be seen as the Wildcats' pass defense is better against the pass than they are the run. And, although the weather looks good for Saturday's matchup, there is always the wind factor in Chicago, which always make the passing game more difficult. When it's all said and done, the Wolverines' coaching staff is going to do what they think is best to win each game, but there's no doubt Michigan will need the passing game to show back up at some point if they wish to reach the College Football Playoff.