Sherrone Moore felt Michigan lacked energy, excitement in first half against Oregon

Chris Breiler

Outside of a really poor performance in the 2nd quarter, Michigan played well enough to potentially pull off an upset on Saturday against No. 1 Oregon. But as has been the case for much of the year, the Wolverines just couldn't figure out a way to put together a solid performance for a full four quarters.

Meeting with the media on Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about his teams preparation heading into the game. Although he felt like the staff did a good job of preparing the team, Moore said it was a tale of two halves.

"Yeah, I think you saw two different halves," Moore said. "You saw the first half where it didn't feel like there was enough energy, enough excitement. I thought the team, I thought they were prepared and mentally ready to play. Which they didn't execute. But the second half, it felt like it came out. But what you saw was a test of what the culture is. The guys never quit. Our players kept fighting all the way to the end and had many chances to make it a one-score game. Had a possible pick. I thought it was a great call by Wink with the alignment and movement. Giving them a show of one look and giving them another. Almost created a pick and then had a chance to get down in the red zone and score a touchdown. But credit to them, they're a good football team. So it's credit to them as well."

With another tough test against No. 8 Indiana this weekend, Michigan can't afford another slow start. The Hoosiers (9-0) are currently No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 46.6 points per game. Through nine games, the Wolverines highest scoring output on offense came in Week 1 against Fresno State when they put up 30 points. In order to pull off the upset in Bloomington, Michigan will need to find a way to play four quarters of solid football - something the Wolverines have yet to do this season.

Chris Breiler
