Did Sherrone Moore get too much credit for Michigan's success in 2024?
Although Sherrone Moore had never officially served as a head coach at the collegiate level, most pointed to his success in filling in for Jim Harbaugh during the 2023 season as evidence that he was ready for the job. But 10 games into the 2024 season, there are fair questions to be asked when it comes to Moore and his readiness for job at Michigan.
With just two games left in the regular season, the Wolverines are 5-5 and still one win away from becoming bowl eligible. While not being part of the conference championship or playoff picture is difficult enough, it's even more difficult when you consider the fact that - at least on paper - Michigan had more than enough talent to be squarely in the mix for both as we enter the final week in November. But week after week, the Wolverines seem to be outcoached by whoever is standing on the opposing sideline, whether it's Texas or Arkansas State.
From substitution issues to play calling concerns, this version of the Michigan coaching staff appears lightyears away from what we all witnessed during the final years of Harbaugh's tenure.
The concerns with the staff have left many to wonder if Moore may have gotten too much credit for the success he achieved when serving as acting head coach during Harbaugh's suspensions last season. We answered that question (beginning at 43:30) and more on the latest episode of The Winged Helmet podcast.
