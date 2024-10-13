Three Wolverines who need to see the field more in the final six games of 2024
It's been an unexpected six weeks for the maize and blue. Michigan, the defending national champions, dropped two games in the first half of the season. The Wolverines were crushed at home against Texas and then dropped a game they could've won against Washington.
The Wolverines are leaving their bye week with hope and confidence they can turn the season around. But the final six weeks won't be easy. Michigan plays both Oregon and Ohio State while playing much improved Illinois and undefeated Indiana down the stretch.
Michigan has already made another change at quarterback and seventh-year veteran Jack Tuttle will now lead the charge, but there are also a couple of other players who should see the field more than they did in the first six weeks. Here are three Wolverines who should receive more playing time in the final six weeks.
Wide receiver Amorion Walker:
Not counting tight end Colston Loveland, Michigan's leading receiver through six games is Semaj Morgan with 78 yards. Yes, the Wolverines leading wide receiver has 78 total yards. Michigan has been rolling out Morgan, Tyler Morris, and Kendrick Bell as the three receivers who receive the most snaps.
Both Peyton O'Leary and CJ Charleston are over 100 snaps for the year, but nobody is breaking out in the receiving game -- the Wolverines are using their receivers as blockers. There are just two wide receivers who run more passing routes than they block and that's Morgan and Fred Moore.
Michigan needs to add Amorion Walker to that list. Walker, a 6-foot-3 big-bodied receiver, is exactly what the Wolverines are missing. He came back to Michigan to play wide receiver and it's clear he could add an element to this offense with Jack Tuttle under center. In Week 6, against Washington, Walker came in and caught a 22-yard strike from Tuttle before heading back to the bench. While Walker might not be a starter in the back half of the season, the Wolverines need to utilize him in the receiving game.
The Wolverines are painfully obvious with what they are going to do with the personnel on the field. Might as well throw Walker out there and use him when they do want to throw the football.
Safety Brandyn Hillman:
The sophomore heat-seeking missle has been the third safety in the pecking order. Hillman has played 120 snaps in five games, while Makari Paige (340) and Quinten Johnson (330) have played significantly more snaps. While I don't think the Wolverines should bench either veteran, I do see a value in playing Hillman more.
Paige is a veteran and a captain, but it's noteworthy that Hillman grades out better than him in three crucial areas. Hillman has a better defensive grade, a better run defensive grade, and a better coverage grade than Paige this season. Again, I'm not saying Paige should be benched, but more of a rotation between Paige, Hillman, and Johnson could be in order.
Defensive grade:
Q Johnson: 72.7
Hillman: 66.4
Paige: 64.4
Run defense:
Hillman: 77.1
Q Johnson: 71.6
Paige: 69.6
Coverage:
Q Johnson: 73.9
Hillman: 65.3
Paige: 62.8
We've seen coverage breakdowns from Paige more often this year than in the past. Johnson is consistent, but he has been more of that rotational piece when he's excelled. Hillman leads the team by only allowing 33.3% of targets thrown his way to be completed. Michigan needs to find a way to get Hillman on the field more.
Linebacker Jimmy Rolder:
Kind of like the previous situation, I'm not asking for the Wolverines to bench their starting linebackers. I think both Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham have their strengths and can help the Michigan defense, but Jimmy Rolder has been very solid when given his chances.
It might not be a huge sample size, Rolder has 107 total snaps in the five games he's played in, but Rolder has a higher defensive grade and run defense grade than either Barham or Hausmann. Rolder also has a higher tackling grade than Hausmann. So Rolder grades out better than Hausmann in three crucial categories, and grades out better than Barham in two.
Defense grade:
Rolder: 71.5
Hausmann: 64.9
Barham: 55.5
Run defense:
Rolder: 76.0
Barham: 69.9
Hausmann: 65.5
Tackling:
Barham: 77.7
Rolder: 76.2
Hausmann: 66.7
If the Wolverines are looking for more consistency in that second level, getting a guy like Rolder on the field more could help. Rolder played as a true freshman for a reason and has a ton of talent.
