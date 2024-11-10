Sherrone Moore was asked if the expectations were too high for Michigan
Ahead of the 2024 season, it seemed like Michigan had all of the pieces necessary to legitimately compete for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Even with significant losses on the staff and the roster, the Wolverines returned plenty of talented contributors who played meaningful roles on the 2023 National Championship team. But 10 games into the season, it's become painfully clear that Michigan is pretty far away from being a playoff caliber team, and there's a realistic possibility that the Wolverines won't even qualify for a bowl game at this point.
There will be plenty of time to dissect exactly what went wrong once the season comes to an end, but you can't help but wonder if the expectations were just far too high for Michigan heading into the year. Following the loss to Indiana, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked that question, and here's how he responded.
"I think every year we're going to expect the same standard," Moore said. "And our job is to go try to meet it. We're Michigan, and we're going to continue to fight. We're going to continue to grind to get better. So the loss column is what it is right now, and nobody likes it. Nobody hates it more than we hate it. The kids don't like it. The coaches don't like it. And we work as much as anything. So those guys are hurting more than anybody in the world. So our job as coaches is to continue to lift them up and continue their spirits and make sure they're in the right place, and same thing with the coaches."
The good news is that Moore seems to be fully aware of the lofty expectations in Ann Arbor based on his response. He knows that the standard is far higher than what they've achieved in 2024, and he knows it's ultimately his job to make sure that standard is met. The only question now is what he decided to do about it once the season comes to an end.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -