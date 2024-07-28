'He's always been a leader': Donovan Edwards' selflessness stands out in transfer portal era
INDIANAPOLIS — After coming to Michigan as a highly-anticipated prospect in the class of 2021, accepting his role in the football program hasn't always been easy for now-senior running back Donovan Edwards.
At Big Ten Media Days this week, Edwards talked about the struggle of waiting behind guys like Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum and wanting more carries as a true freshman. Despite a breakout sophomore season, Edwards still had to take a backseat to Corum in 2022 and 2023, and went through an "emotional roller-coaster" for much of last year as he failed to live up to his own and outside expectations.
Despite the frustration of having to wait his turn to be the featured back in the Wolverines' offense, never did Edwards air those frustrations publicly or allow them to affect Michigan as a team. He always put the team first. He kept his frustrations in-house. Now, with Corum off to the NFL, Edwards is in the spot he's craved for the past three years. But, now that he's here, despite his years of patience, the senior's mindset has changed.
"I don't look at myself as that," Edwards told reporters Thursday when asked about being the No. 1 running back. "I look at our running back group as complimentary to all of us. So, I told the guys I was going to outwork each and every one of our running backs. That was my challenge to see, like, are you going to compete with me? Because I'm going to compete. Like, are you guys going to compete with me? And believe me, they have been competing."
While Edwards is humble enough not to declare himself as Michigan's lead tailback, he's prepared himself for it. After playing at 203 pounds last season, the senior has bulked up to 215 this offseason in preparation for a higher workload.
"Ultimately, you have to be durable," Edwards said. "I could be a 25-carry guy. Do I want it? I'll take it if need be, but I want other guys to be able to get their touches. I want to be able to catch the ball too, get four or five catches, [but] it doesn't matter. Whatever [offensive coordinator] Kirk [Campbell] wants, whatever is best for the team, that's what I want, you know? I could have 25 carries but, ultimately, I want Kalel Mullings to get carries, I want Ben Hall to get carries, I want Tav [Tavierre Dunlap] to get carries, Leon [Franklin], I want all the running backs to get carries when their number is called on. But, to answer your question, yes, I could do it. I'm confident in it."
In an era of transfer portal and NIL, in which players are free to look out for themselves first and foremost, Edwards has taken a different approach. The senior has reaped the rewards of NIL, this offseason especially being a cover athlete for EA Sports College Football 25, but he didn't choose a quick payday via the portal after being the No. 3 back as a freshman. Or, after Corum announced he was returning for the 2023 season. Or, after his struggles a year ago.
No, Edwards endured. And that makes him a unique in the sport today.
"He’s the same energetic person he’s been since I saw him walking in high school in the hallways," Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said. "Dapping everybody up, smiling, laughing. On the field, making the plays. He’s just become more mature. Grown in his spirituality and his faith. That’s probably the biggest thing. And then as a leader. He’s always been a leader, but now he’s a leader of men in college and has done a really good job of that. So he hasn’t changed from the personality he is, but just matured a little bit."
It's Edward's time in 2024. He'll have help behind him. Michigan will continue to rotate tailbacks and keep guys fresh. But, it's his time.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan players react to being picked to finish 4th in Big Ten
'He's going to be a force': Kalel Mullings to make a big impact in 2024
Michigan Football: Makari Paige gives incredible answer about Ohio State
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI