Michigan football commit on his OV to Miami: 'I don’t know if any other school is topping this official visit'
Four-star CB Brody Jennings has been committed to Michigan football for almost a full year, but the Wolverines are going to have to fight to keep the Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin product in the class for Signing Day.
One team that's pushing for Jennings is Miami. The 'Canes hosted the Michigan commit, and speaking with 'CaneSport', Jennings said he wasn't sure any school could top that visit.
"This visit has been great, and I don’t know if any other school is topping this official visit,” Jennings said. “Not even just seeing everyone, but the coaches as well. Coach Cristobal is a great coach, along with Coach Harris and Coach Etheridge. They were great overall."
Jennings said his recruitment will go down to the wire, and he expects to take all of his OVs to see how the different schools will compete. He said he is still committed to the Wolverines, but he hasn't signed the papers yet.
“They’re recruiting me really hard. They want me real bad, and it’s going to come down to the wire. I’m committed to Michigan, but I haven’t signed any papers. Miami is a great school I like a lot. It’s a private school with great academics, and I could be successful off the field as well.”
Visits to Florida, Georgia, and Michigan are next on Jennings' official visit schedule. The Florida recruit is ranked as the 274th-best prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 22 CB.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football predicted to land electric 2026 WR
Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation in 2025-26 version 1.0
Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon at the top
Michigan star becomes 70th All-American in program's history
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson