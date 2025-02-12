Wolverine Digest

Social media blasts Ohio State's hire of Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator

Michigan fans love the hire, and a handful of others are skeptical of how this will play out for the Buckeyes...

Matt Lounsberry

Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

In a move that developed quickly this week, Ohio State is reportedly set to hire former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia as its new defensive coordinator.

The move by Ryan Day and the Buckeyes has been mostly met by amusement (or full out mockery) from Michigan's fanbase, and confusion from others on social media. Patricia struggled mightily in his tenure with the Lions, alienating both several of his players and much of the fanbase in Detroit over the course of his three years with the franchise.

Here are some of the top reactions to Ohio State's hire of Patricia...

On3's J.D. PicKell

The Michigan Insider's Sam Webb

Michigan alum Scott Bell

Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia

Swanky Wolverine

The Wolverine On3's Anthony Broome

The Wolverines On3's Chris Balas

MGoBlog photographer Patrick Barron

BluePrintJay

Fox 2 Detroit's Kellie Rowe

Toledo Blade reporter Kyle Rowland

Spartan Tailgate's Justin Thind (Philadelphia Eagles fan/native)

SpartansRivals' Brendan Moore

Published |Modified
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

