REPORT: New contract could be in the works for Michigan basketball's Dusty May
Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May's name has come up as a potential replacement for Indiana's Mike Woodson in recent days, but the University's athletic department and boosters are motivated to keep their first-year coach in Ann Arbor.
According to a report from On3 Sports/The Wolverine's Chris Balas, athletic director Warde Manuel and the University of Michigan's financial backers could already be working on a new contract for the head men's basketball coach. Balas discussed the situation on a recent episode of The Wolverine Podcast on Monday.
RELATED: Michigan men's basketball's Dusty May responds to questions concerning Indiana's head coach job opening
"They want to make it sure that Dusty May understands that he's appreciated," Balas said of Manuel and Michigan's boosters. "Dusty May is going to be in demand, and it is one of those things where he — according to Indiana fans — just happens to be the perfect fit."
It has already been widely reported that Indiana head coach Mike Woodson would be stepping down at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, which led to widespread specualtion that the Hoosiers could target May for the future job opening. May is a graduate of Indiana and served as a student manager for legendary head coach Bob Knight.
After Michigan defeated Indiana, 70-67, on Saturday in Bloomington, May was asked multiple questions concerning the Hoosiers' soon-to-be-open head coach position.
“First of all, it’s flattering,” May said. “To have the path that I had and have — I’m still on that same path — it makes you feel good, because what are your competitive advantages as a student manager that transferred in from being a marginal Division-II player? You just think back and it’s like, man, all I did was show great energy and passion for this game, and helping people every day. Because of that, I think people always saw something and then believed in me, and then you get to this point.
“But that stuff’s crazy. I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We’re fighting like crazy. That’s it. This place is my foundation, but I’m very, very happy at the University of Michigan.”
Many Michigan and Indiana fans pointed to the fact that May did not verbally deny any interest in the future job opening, but Balas said the Wolverines' head coach would be foolish to do so.
"He would have been a fool to say, 'I'm never leaving Michigan' and losing his bargaining chip. Right? Because, he should be making more money," Balas said.
May signed a five-year contract which pays him a base salary of $3.625 million this season, and increases by $100,000 per season until April 2029. The contract includes postseason performance bonuses for various season milestones, and retention bonuses of $300,000 starting in 2027.
However, after turning Michigan around from a program-worst 8-24 record last season to a team currently sitting at 18-5 overall and tied for second-place in the Big Ten with a 10-2 conference record, May could be in line for a sizeable pay increase at the end of this season.
"Do whatever you can to lock him up," Balas said. "Michigan is taking steps to do that I've confirmed with several people now. I think it'd be really, really tough for him to leave for Indiana, if you get drift, when it comes to buyouts and things like that."
While there's some risk involved in giving a first-year head coach a new contract immediately following a hot start in a new tenure, May's early success at Michigan goes beyond just what the Wolverines have done on the court this season.
May has already shown impressive recruiting chops by landing five-star, McDonald's All-American point guard Trey McKenney, who should be an excellent backcourt piece for the Wolverines to build around in the future. May has also shown an ability to find diamonds in the rough on the recruiting trail, such as former three-star recruit and current Michigan freshman L.J. Cason.
The combination of wins on the court and the recruiting trail indicate the Wolverines' success in 2024-25 could continue for years to come with May at the helm.
"I don't care how they finish the season, it's very clear to me that Dusty May is going to be successful at Michigan," Balas said. "Yeah, you'd love to see them win the Big Ten, or stay in the race at least until the end of the year, and make a nice run in the tournament, but what he has accomplished in one year in turning this program around...that's remarkable.
"For now, he's happy here. Michigan wants to make sure he's very happy here."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
- Michigan HC Dusty May explains decision to bench Roddy Gayle Jr., insert Rubin Jones in starting lineup
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7