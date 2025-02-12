JUST IN: Ohio State hires former Detroit Lions head coach as defensive coordinator
In one of the more surprising hires of the college football coaching carousel, Ryan Day and Ohio State Football is finalizing a deal to bring former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia to Columbus as the Buckeyes next defensive coordinator.
ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report the news on Wednesday.
According to 247Sports' Matt Zentiz, Patricia was in Columbus on Tuesday to meet with Day and Ohio State about the vacancy left by Jim Knowles, who departed OSU to take the same position at Penn State this offseason.
News of Ohio State's reported hire of Patricia has been met with amusement in the state of Michigan, who have only sour memories of his time as head coach of the Lions. From 2018-20 under Patricia's leadership, Detroit posted a dismal record of 13-29 and never finished a season with a winning record. Patricia was fired by Detroit after three seasons.
Patricia served as defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots for six seasons under then-head coach Bill Belichick, where the tandem fielded several successful defenses and won three Super Bowls. However, after stepping out from under Belichick's wing in 2018, Patricia found little success in Detroit, or in a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.
According to Thamel, Ohio State is promoting secondary coach Tim Walton to co-defensive coordinator to assist Patricia, and the Buckeyes will also promote safeties coach Matt Guerrieri as pass-game coordinator.
