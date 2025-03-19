Social media reacts to Michigan legend and two-time Super Bowl champion officially announcing retirement
Brandon Graham was one of the most feared and hard-hitting linebackers in Michigan football history. During his tenure with the Wolverines from 2006-2009, he recorded 138 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, and 29.5 sacks. In his senior season, Graham earned the Big Ten Most Valuable Player award and was also recognized as a first team All-American before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Graham was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and played 15 seasons with Philly. During that time, he won two Super Bowls, one in 2017 and one in 2024. He will long be remembered for his strip sack of fellow Wolverine Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, which stopped a last-minute drive by the Patriots and secured the Super Bowl victory for the Eagles. During his 14 seasons he recorded 487 tackles, 76.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, 7 fumbles recovered, and played in 206 total games.
After officially announcing his retirement social media erupted with congratulatory messages.
Graham will always be a Philadelphia legend, and it's becoming increasingly rare to see a player stay with the same team for 15 years in the NFL. Retiring at the top of his game after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the second time has to be about as sweet as it gets. And given his contributions at both Michigan and in the NFL, there's no question that Graham will always be viewed as a legend in Ann Arbor.
