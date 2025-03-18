SI

Eagles' Lane Johnson Shares Tear-Jerking Post After Brandon Graham's Retirement

BG made his exit official on Tuesday afternoon.

Brigid Kennedy

Eagles Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts after winning the NFC Championship on January 29, 2023.
Eagles Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts after winning the NFC Championship on January 29, 2023. / Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson had himself a vulnerable moment online on Tuesday evening.

Not long after longtime Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham announced his retirement, Johnson shared on X (formerly Twitter) a GIF of Will Smith from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in which Smith stands alone inside an empty room. The OT then captioned the post, "Don't worry I got y'all!" and tagged Graham, as well as already-retired Eagles Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce.

Take a look at that below:

Johnson is the last man standing from the Kelce-Johnson-Graham-Cox quartet, a much-heralded and beloved group of players inside the Eagles organization. Kelce, Graham, and Cox played their entire careers for the Eagles—a rarity in the NFL—just as has Johnson so far. Now, it's nearly guaranteed the 34-year-old will finish there too, seeing as he just agreed to terms on an extension through 2027 with the team.

Kelce, Johnson, Graham, and Cox were a core four that led inside the locker room, outside on the field, and even in the front office. So with Tuesday's post, Johnson is making it clear that—even without his three guys and even if he's a little sad about it—he's going to hold things down just fine.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL