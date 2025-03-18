Eagles' Lane Johnson Shares Tear-Jerking Post After Brandon Graham's Retirement
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson had himself a vulnerable moment online on Tuesday evening.
Not long after longtime Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham announced his retirement, Johnson shared on X (formerly Twitter) a GIF of Will Smith from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in which Smith stands alone inside an empty room. The OT then captioned the post, "Don't worry I got y'all!" and tagged Graham, as well as already-retired Eagles Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce.
Take a look at that below:
Johnson is the last man standing from the Kelce-Johnson-Graham-Cox quartet, a much-heralded and beloved group of players inside the Eagles organization. Kelce, Graham, and Cox played their entire careers for the Eagles—a rarity in the NFL—just as has Johnson so far. Now, it's nearly guaranteed the 34-year-old will finish there too, seeing as he just agreed to terms on an extension through 2027 with the team.
Kelce, Johnson, Graham, and Cox were a core four that led inside the locker room, outside on the field, and even in the front office. So with Tuesday's post, Johnson is making it clear that—even without his three guys and even if he's a little sad about it—he's going to hold things down just fine.