4 Michigan starters listed as questionable ahead of Oklahoma game
No. 15 Michigan Wolverines has entered a hostile environment for a Saturday showdown against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners. But the maize and blue will have to take down the Sooners without some key players on Saturday night.
Michigan released its injury report ahead of the game and the Wolverines are without RB Micah Ka'apana and true freshman Shamari Earls -- who both suited up last weekend.
Listed as questionable, Michigan will be watching QB Mikey Keene, edge Derrick Moore, TE Marlin Klein, S Rod Moore, RT Andrew Sprague, and TE Hogan Hansen, among others.
While the Wolverines are going to be without several players, Michigan will still rely on freshman QB Bryce Underwood, Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall, and several playmakers at wide receiver. Last weekend, Underwood impressed by throwing for 251 yards and a score in his first collegiate game. While Underwood played well against New Mexico, the Wolverines' defense underwhelmed at times.
Michigan's defense allowed a couple of long drives and committed a few untimely penalties against the Lobos. Playing against Oklahoma, the Wolverines are going to need to play better in hopes of beating John Mateer and the Sooners. The Washington State transfer is able to beat the opposition through the air and on the ground. Mateer is a dual-threat signal caller and the Sooners brought in playmakers to help him.
While Michigan isn't favored to win the game, the Wolverines are more than capable of entering Norman and winning. Head coach Sherrone Moore has already shown he's capable of winning the big game: Penn State, Ohio State, and Alabama to name a few. This will be a good test to see just where Michigan is at in 2025.
The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
