Michigan commits, targets predict outcome between Wolverines vs. Oklahoma
After a 34-17 win over New Mexico, Michigan travels to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. College GameDay will be on hand and there will be plenty of national interest in this big-time Big Ten-SEC showdown between two programs that hope to reach the College Football Playoff in 2025.
The Wolverines are led by their freshman phenom Bryce Underwood, who threw for 251 yards and a score against the Lobos. Oklahoma went and hit the transfer portal hard and landed what could be a dynamic QB-RB duo. John Mateer, the Washington State transfer, had a nice debut last weekend, throwing for 392 yards, three TDs, and an interception.
Oklahoma may be favored in the game, but this one could go either way. I spoke with some Michigan commits and targets to see what they thought about the big game this Saturday.
2026 Michigan commit WR Jaylen Pile
"I’m predicting an electric and hostile environment for coach Moore being an alum. But the team is locked in and will come away with the win in Norman!"
2026 Michigan commit RB Jonathan Brown
"37-15 Michigan"
2026 Michigan commit LB Markel Dabney
"Going to be a real test for QB1 this week. But it wont faze him. Michigan 27 - 17"
2026 Michigan commit CB/S Jordan Deck
"Good game. But Michigan brings it home."
2026 Michigan DL commit Alister Vallejo
"Definitely gonna be more of a test but i believe they’ll [Michigan] adapt and succeed."
2027 Michigan OL commit Tristan Dare
"Tough game at the Palace. Odd makers say OK but I think 24-21 Michigan."
2027 Michigan commit OL Louis Esposito
"I think that this will be a good win for Michigan, especially for them walking into Oklahoma. The guys are fired up and ready to go and I can’t wait to watch!"
2028 Edge target Jayden Bell
"Wolverines, 23-20"
2028 WR target Marshaun Thornton
"My prediction would be 31-24 [Michigan]"
2028 WR target Mylan Griggs
"Michigan of course 21- 14"
More Michigan News:
Three keys to a Michigan victory over Oklahoma
Brent Venables says Bryce Underwood reminds him of a former college football great
Michigan takes a dive on ESPN's FPI, mixed views ahead of Oklahoma showdown
Games notes fans should know prior to Michigan taking on Oklahoma
Sherrone Moore updates the health of a few Michigan players ahead of Oklahoma
Sherrone Moore shares the final verdict for Jaishawn Barham's targeting call