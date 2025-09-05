Wolverine Digest

Staff predictions: Top 20 showdown between Michigan vs. Oklahoma

The Wolverines are going to need to pull out the stops in order to win this one.

Trent Knoop, Jerred Johnson, Seth Berry, Chris Breiler, Jerred Johnson

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines hit the road on Saturday for a top-20 showdown against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners. Michigan is coming off a 34-17 win over New Mexico in Week 1, while the Sooners took down Illinois State, 35-3.

Both teams are hoping to show they can get back into the College Football Playoff hunt this season. Michigan, a team that won eight games last season, utilized both the recruiting trail and transfer portal to load up. True freshman Bryce Underwood exceeded expectations last weekend, throwing for 251 yards and a score. Michigan didn't ask Underwood to use his legs, but that could be something Wolverine fans see on Saturday.

As for Oklahoma, the Sooners went out and landed arguably the best transfer prospect out there when they landed Washington State transfer John Mateer. In his debut with the Sooners, Mateer threw for 392 yards, three scores, and one interception. But the Wolverines' defense will really test the true capabilities of Mateer on Saturday.

To preview the game, Michigan Wolverines on SI predicts the final score.

Chris Breiler

It will be critical for Michigan to dictate the pace of the game. Offensively, look for the Wolverines to once again have a balanced attack through the air and on the ground. Under normal circumstances, I'd be concerned about a true freshman QB in a primetime environment like Oklahoma — but there's nothing normal about Bryce Underwood. I expect him to continue to play with poise and command, even in a hostile environment. The rushing tandem of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall will also provide balance and prevent Underwood from having to force things offensively.

For me, this one will come down to how Michigan's secondary holds up against Oklahoma's passing attack. Veteran QB John Mateer threw for nearly 400 yards in the Sooners season opener, and there's no question he'll look to test Michigan's secondary on Saturday night. Although Michigan's defensive front and linebackers will be incredibly disruptive, the secondary will need to eliminate big plays to prevent this game from going sideways.

Final score: Michigan 27, Oklahoma 20

Trent Knoop

I could see this game going either way. Michigan is a very talented team, with a QB that might be the best in the country by next year. But fans must remember that Bryce Underwood is a true freshman and this is his first away start of his young career -- in a hostile environment, nonetheless. Luckily, Michigan has what appears to be a dynamic rushing attack with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. The defense looked suspect at times last week, and this will be a good test for that defensive line going up against an agile John Mateer and the Sooners.

While it wouldn't shock me if Michigan wins this game, I had the Wolverines losing this one in the preseason. Seeing Mateer in action last week, I think I'm going to go with the experience in Week 2 with a small Oklahoma victory.

Final score: Oklahoma 28, Michigan 24

Jerred Johnson

Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood got his first taste of college football against New Mexico and performed above average for a freshman starting his first game. He controlled the pace, demonstrated poise, and made the right reads and easy throws. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes led the run game, and I expect him to have another big game. The strength of the Oklahoma defensive line will be tested when Haynes gets to the edge and shifts gears. Michigan's defense will be without uber-talented linebacker Jaishawn Barham in the first half, and they will use his egregious suspension as a rallying cry. In the second half, Barham will reinvigorate the defense, and Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer will re-materialize as the same signal caller who struggled against talented defenses at Washington State. Underwood and Michigan prevail.

Final score: Michigan 27, Oklahoma 24

Seth Berry

Michigan has the spotlight in prime time in Norman on Saturday night, and it’s the first big test for true freshman QB Bryce Underwood. Getting a win on the road in a hostile environment won’t be easy against what looks to be a much improved Sooners team and one that is capable of dominance on the defensive side of the ball. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey will have to find ways to keep the Sooners' defense off balance and put Underwood in a position to succeed, and it will be a coaching battle that should be fun to watch. I think the x-factor in what will be a closely played game will be Michigan’s defensive line going against an Oklahoma offensive line that seems to be playing musical chairs for the time being. The Wolverines win that matchup and it plays a big part in Michigan coming away with a 24-21 victory against a ranked team.

Final score: Michigan 24, Oklahoma 21

Home/Football