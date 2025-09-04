Fox's Joel Klatt breaks down and predicts score of Michigan vs. Oklahoma game
Most Michigan fans had Week 2 circled on the schedule in hopes of learning more about the Wolverines. Michigan is set to travel to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, a game that the nation is ready to watch. College GameDay will be on hand, and with both teams being ranked inside the top-20 -- it will be a fascinating game to watch.
Fox's Joel Klatt broke down the game on his podcast. Klatt said this was the biggest game of the weekend and it will go down between the true freshman Bryce Underwood and the Sooners' transfer QB John Mateer.
“Huge game in the Big Ten SEC narrative and really the biggest game of the weekend," Klatt said. "Oklahoma hosting Michigan. And we've been pointing to this game the entire off-season as Sherrone Moore rebuilding, getting a new quarterback in Bryce Underwood, and now he's got to go on the road against Oklahoma.
"Oklahoma under Brent Venables is looking to bounce back. Last year was not what Oklahoma wanted it to be, and they're looking to bounce back. They got themselves a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback in John Matter.”
The Sooners won just six games last year, and it's now the second time in three years under Venables that Oklahoma has won just six games in a season. The Sooners bolstered their team by using the transfer portal and Klatt shared how important of a game this was for Venables.
“And this is a big game for them [Oklahoma] because if you win this game, if you're Oklahoma, now all of a sudden that schedule looks, which looks daunting in the preseason, in particular the SEC version of that schedule, now becomes a little bit more manageable," Klatt said. "And it's a game that they certainly feel like they've gotten advantage with a true freshman quarterback on the other side. Underwood was solid last week.
"He really was. I thought that he looked as good as a true freshman could possibly look. He was on time and on target.”
Underwood threw for 251 yards and a score against New Mexico last weekend. Klatt was impressed with how mature the true freshman looked behind center for Michigan and how quickly he can get his throws off. But, Oklahoma is going to show more things than what the Lobos showed Underwood last weekend. Klatt believes Michigan will have to incorporate Underwood's legs this weekend.
“And so for a young guy, that's important. And it's going to be very important this week because he's going to be facing a defense that I think is going to be much more creative, much more aggressive and certainly more athletic than what he saw last week against New Mexico. Michigan last week leaned on the run game," said Klatt.
"This week, I think it's going to need to be a little bit more throwing the football just because it's a better team that they're facing. And I think they're going to need to incorporate the athleticism of that young quarterback, which we didn't see a week ago with Bryce Underwood on the run on the outside with his legs. Justice Haynes, their running back, big game against New Mexico.”
While Klatt was impressed with both Underwood and Michigan's offense, he thinks the home team is going to come away with a win.
“Oklahoma is favored by 5.5 points. I think that might be too many. I tell you what, I'm going to pick Oklahoma to win 28-24, but Michigan covers the 5.5 with an Oklahoma win.”
Fans can tune in this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
More Michigan News:
Michigan commits, targets predict outcome between Wolverines vs. Oklahoma
Three keys to a Michigan victory over Oklahoma
Brent Venables says Bryce Underwood reminds him of a former college football great
Michigan takes a dive on ESPN's FPI, mixed views ahead of Oklahoma showdown
Games notes fans should know prior to Michigan taking on Oklahoma