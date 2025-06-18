Michigan football predicted to flip ACC commit after a surprise visit to Ann Arbor
After taking a surprise visit to Michigan this past weekend, On3's EJ Holland has placed a prediction for the Wolverines to flip SMU commit Markel Dabney.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker committed to SMU last month, but the tides have turned in Michigan's favor after LB coach Brian Jean-Mary made him a priority. Dabney isn't a highly-rated recruit, but the Wolverines love what they see in the Richmond (VA) product. According to the Composite, Danbney is a three-star recruit, who is the No. 785-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle.
Dabney holds a respectable offer sheet from teams like Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Tennessee, among others.
Speaking to On3's Steve Wiltfong following his OV to Michigan this past weekend, he says Michigan has made things interesting in his recruitment, and he would love to play for Sherrone Moore.
”I’m definitely taking things into consideration,” Dabney said.
”My experience was great. Coach Moore is a great head coach and outstanding human-being in general. It would be an honor to play under him and for the Michigan Wolverines.”
Michigan clearly wants to add some linebackers this cycle, and the Wolverines have been attempting to land guys like Brayden Rouse, Shadarius Toodle, Nick Abrams, Kenneth Goodwin, and Calvin Thomas, among other targets.
Dabney is reportedly hoping to make a decision by the end of the week. Let's see if Michigan pulls through to flip the ACC commit.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Alister Vallejo explains why he picked Michigan football, and will put his recruiting hat on
Michigan football to get 6-foot-5, 5-star WR on campus for last official visit this weekend
Ranking the top 25 Big Ten running backs heading into 2025