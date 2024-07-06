Suffocating Defense Is The Standard For Michigan Football
Few programs in college football can match the defensive prowess and intensity of Michigan over the past decade. In fact, the Wolverines are the only team in college football to lead the nation in fewest yards allowed per game twice over the past 10 years. Not even fellow defensive powerhouses Georgia, Iowa, Clemson or Alabama can claim that status.
Michigan's 2023 defense was particularly salty, as the Wolverines were No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest passing yards allowed and No. 6 in fewest rushing yards allowed per game a season ago.
Although former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was a quarterback, he puts a premium on toughness, physicality and defense on the teams he coaches. That was true from his first season in Ann Arbor, and reached a new level in 2016 when the Wolverines led the country in fewest yards allowed per game. While that team was upset at Iowa and fell to Ohio State in double overtime that year, it's widely considered to be Harbaugh's best team that never won a championship.
Fortunately for Michigan, the standard for defensive play isn't expected to dip at all under new head coach Sherrone Moore. The 38-year-old hired longtime NFL defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who mentored each of Harbaugh's last two hot-shot young coordinators — Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter — to run the Wolverines' defense in 2024.
While Michigan lost a hoard of defensive talent to the NFL this offseason in guys like Mike Sainristil, Kris Jenkins, Mike Barrett and Junior Colson, the Wolverines still return a loaded unit. Will Johnson is in the discussion for best cornerback in the country, as is Mason Graham at defensive tackle. Throw in DT Kenneth Grant and linebackers Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann and Michigan's defense will be as star-studded as ever this fall.
