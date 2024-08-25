The closest calls during Michigan's 22 game home winning streak
Michigan Football enters the 2024 season on a 15-game winning streak after its undefeated, National Championship campaign last year. The Wolverines have captured three consecutive Big Ten Championships, three straight playoff appearances, and hold a three-game winning streak against Ohio State. But a streak that some may not be paying as much attention to is Michigan's home winning streak of 22 games, the second longest streak in the country. Although the Wolverines have been dominant in each of the last three seasons, there have been a few close calls.
2021: Michigan 20 - Rutgers 13
Despite not scoring in the second half, Michigan prevailed against Rutgers on homecoming in 2021 in its Big Ten opener. Leading 20-3 at halftime, the offense stalled and Michigan was outscored 10-0 in the second half. The Scarlet Knights had three fourth quarter possessions down 20-13 with chances to inch closer or tie the game. Rutgers missed a field goal, turned the ball over on downs, and on its final possession with 1:37 remaining, David Ojabo stripped the ball from quarterback Noah Vedral. Junior Colson recovered the fumble, sealing the win.
2022: Michigan 19 - Illinois 17
On a frigid Ann Arbor day against Illinois, one week before traveling to Columbus, Blake Corum suffered a season ending injury before halftime. Trailing 17-10 after three quarters, Michigan was on the ropes. After kicking two field goals to cut the lead to one, Michigan got the ball back with 2:10 left. Facing a 4th and 3 and the season on the line, J.J. McCarthy found backup running back Isaiah Gash for an eight yard gain, eventually setting Jake Moody up for a 35-yard game winning field goal.
2023: Michigan 30 - Ohio State 24
Leading from start to finish, Michigan's defense needed one more stop in the final minute to hang on against the Buckeyes. Ohio State drove to Michigan's 37 yard line with 34 seconds left, but on the next play Kyle McCord was hit by Jaylen Harrell while attempting to connect with Marvin Harrison Jr. down field. Rod Moore stepped in front of Harrison to intercept the pass and clinch Michigan's third straight win in The Game.
With a tough home slate against Texas, USC, and Oregon, it will be challenging to keep the win streak alive. But there's no doubt the Big House will be electric throughout the year, especially for these premier matchups.
