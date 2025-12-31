Takeaways from Michigan's collapse against Texas, finishes 2025 9-4

Both teams entered the Citrus Bowl with opt-outs -- Texas facing a lot -- but both teams competed hard. Michigan entered the fourth quarter down four points, but late interceptions from Bryce Underwood allowed Texas to capitalize and win handily.

The Longhorns would go on to beat Michigan, 41-27, and the Wolverines would finish 2025 with a 9-4 record. The page will now turn to the Kyle Whittingham era and there will be a ton of focus on the coaching staff and roster retention moving forward.

But here are some takeaways from Michigan's loss to Texas.

Michigan's defense had few answers for Arch Manning and the Texas rushing attack

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas, which had four running backs opt out of the game, destroyed the Wolverines on the ground. The Longhorns appeared to be overmatched in the trenches on the opening drive, but Arch Manning started to use his legs, and the offensive line opened holes for Christian Clark and Co.

Wink Martindale, for some reason, never appeared to spy Manning in the game and the dual-threat QB hurt the Wolverines on just about every drive. Between Manning, Clark, and the playmakers, Michigan's defense fell into a hole too many times in the game.

Manning threw for 221 yards and ran it for another 155, with four total TDs.

Another up-and-down outing by Bryce Underwood

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It wasn't flawless -- at all -- but THIS was the style of offense Michigan fans were wanting to see most of the year. No Sherrone Moore or Chip Lindsey resulted in allowing Bryce Underwood to play loose, throw the ball around, and utilize his legs.

There was plenty of tempo, misdirection, rollouts, and the Wolverines didn't completely go away from their run game. No Justice Haynes and no Jordan Marshall meant it was the Bryson Kuzdzal game. The former walk-on had another nice outing as the lead back, rushing for 82 yards on 20 carries.

While it was the offense people wanted to see, it was another up-and-down performance by Bryce Underwood. The young phenom made plenty of magic using his arm and legs, but poor decisions resulted in three interceptions from Underwood. One was in the redzone, another came when Michigan needed a score to take the lead, and the last came when the Wolverines were down 11.

Underwood has to shore up his decision-making moving forward and maybe a new coaching staff can fix that.

Best special teams showing of the year

Michigan football X Account

How amazing one game can make a difference. The once proud Michigan special teams unit was a far cry from what it had been in 2025 under coordinator JB Brown. Prior to his firing, Sherrone Moore fired Brown and hired former Ohio State coach Kerry Coombs to take over the unit.

In his first game as the STC, Coombs' unit was so much better. Fundamentals, blocking, returns -- the whole unit was better. Coombs, a veteran coach, had Michigan's special teams unit looking closer to what it was under Jim Harbaugh in the final three seasons.

Kick Dominic Zvada did miss a field goal in the game, his eighth of the season, but that was the only major hiccup in the game.

Do whatever it takes to retain Andrew Marsh

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depending on who you listen to, Andrew Marsh's future with Michigan is up in the air. But Michigan needs to do whatever it takes to retain its star freshman wide receiver. Marsh isn't just an elite playmaker out wide, but he has been superb in the return game.

In the first game under Kerry Coombs, Marsh had 143 kickoff return yards against Texas. Obviously, Michigan might not keep its prized playmaker there during his entire Wolverines career, but Michigan can use Marsh in a variety of ways.

The Bryce Underwood to Andrew Marsh connection was a real thing this season and keeping that for another two years feels paramount.

Onto the Kyle Whittingham era

Michigan Athletics

Following Michigan's fourth loss of the season, the Wolverines will now move into the Kyle Whittingham era. Whittingham said on the broadcast that he plans on having 90% of his staff finalized this weekend and then we will start hearing about roster retention -- if not sooner.

Michigan has plenty of things to clean up, but the 21-year head coach feels like a good one to get the program stabilized moving forward. Bringing in a QB coach to work with Bryce Underwood feels crucial and continuing to build up the trenches will be vital for the style of football Whittingham wants to run.

Buckle up, it's going to be a big offseason.