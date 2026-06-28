Michigan Football to Face 9 Former Wolverines in 2026

Michigan has one of the more difficult schedules in 2026, with a gauntlet to end the season. Not only do the Wolverines have to play Oklahoma in a non-conference showdown, but Michigan has arguably the top three Big Ten teams to play this season, with two of them on the road.

Playing the likes of Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State in Year 1 of Kyle Whittingham is no easy task. But beyond the teams, Michigan is set to see some familiar faces this season — most of them in the Big House.

Michigan will play against nine former Wolverines in 2026.

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan

Former Wolverines: RB Cole Cabana, S Micah Davis, OL Ben Roebuck

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Running back Cole Cabana was a highly-touted prospect out of Dexter (Mich.) with blazing speed. But, injuries haunted Cabana during his two seasons in Ann Arbor. After seeing action in just one game, Cabana transferred to Minnesota, but then ended up at Western Michigan. Cabana saw action in two games for the Broncos, once again, due to injury.

Safety Micah Davis spent two seasons at Michigan, helping the Wolverines on the scout team. In 2025, in Year 1 at Western Michigan, Davis started 10 games and made 60 tackles.

Ben Roebuck enters his first season at Western Michigan. He wrapped up the 2025 season with the Wolverines, appearing in two games as a sophomore. The Ohio product was never able to pass up his teammates on the depth chart. Roebuck was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class.

Week 2 vs. Oklahoma

Former Wolverine: LB Cole Sullivan

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This is the transfer loss that stung the Wolverines. Cole Sullivan was a standout linebacker for Michigan in his sophomore season in 2025. Sullivan, who was always around the football at the right time, started three games and recorded 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, and led Michigan with three interceptions.

The Wolverines will welcome Sullivan back into the Big House in Week 2 for a major non-conference showdown. Sullivan will be a key cog for the Sooners' defense in 2026. He is going to be tasked to contain Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter.

Week 5 at Minnesota

Former Wolverine: K Beckham Sunderland

A potentially forgotten Wolverine, Sunderland played in all 13 games for Michigan last season, as the team's kickoff specialist. He kicked off 71 times for Michigan last season in his lone year with the Wolverines.

A former MLS soccer player, Sunderland played with Texas State in 2024, and is now shifting to play for the Gophers, in hopes of a larger role.

Week 8 vs. Indiana

Former Wolverine: WR Tyler Morris

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After spending three seasons with Michigan, Tyler Morris opted to transfer to Indiana for the 2025 season. But the former Wolverine suffered a torn ACL in the spring and missed the entire season.

Morris is back and ready to contribute to the reigning national champions, and Morris will come back to the Big House to play his former team. In 2024, Morris caught for 248 yards and two scores for Michigan's poor passing attack that featured three different starting quarterbacks.

Week 10 vs. Michigan State

Former Wolverine: WR Fred Moore

Fred Moore was in for a breakout 2025 season — until he wasn't. In 2024, Moore impressed during Michigan's bowl win over Alabama, and he was thought to possibly be the top option heading into the 2025 season. But he was surpassed on the depth chart and didn't record a single catch last year.

Now, Moore will return to Ann Arbor, but he's playing for hated rival Michigan State. Moore will enter the Big House on the other side, met with raining boos from the fans.

Week 13 vs. UCLA

Former Wolverine: WR Semaj Morgan

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It was hard not to like Semaj Morgan. He was always entertaining when we had him for availabilities, and usually was very honest. But drops crushed his Michigan career.

Semaj Morgan burst onto the scene during his freshman season in 2023 and made an impact. By 2025, he was supposed to be a big part of the offense, but instead, drops led to Sherrone Moore benching him. Morgan is now at UCLA, where he hopes to resurrect his career.

Week 14 at Ohio State

Former Wolverine: CB Cam Calhoun

The Cincinnati native is at his fourth stop in four years. Starting his career at Michigan, Calhoun transferred to Utah, and then to Alabama, and now he's back in Ohio playing for the Buckeyes.

Calhoun saw action in two games for Michigan, giving him a redshirt season. He played in all 14 games for Alabama last season. The Wolverines were in the hunt to land Calhoun in the transfer portal, but he opted to go to Michigan's bitter rival.