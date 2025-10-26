Things you might not have known in Michigan's win over rival Michigan State
There was nothing flashy about it, but Michigan improved to 6-2 on the season after taking down Michigan State. The Wolverines used their run game and stout defense to take down the Spartans, 31-20.
Bryce Underwood mustered just 86 yards through the air, but it was the run game that Michigan needed. The Wolverines ran for 276 yards against MSU. Justice Haynes returned and ran for 152 yards and two scores. Jordan Marshall was right behind him, gaining 110 yards and a score.
Michigan's defense sacked the opposition four times -- two of them were courtesy of Derrick Moore. The Wolverines were pressuring Aidan Chiles for a lot of the game, and the dual-threat QB struggled.
Following Michigan's win, here are some things you might not have known.
Games Notes
• Tonight's victory improves U-M to 6-2 on the season and marks the fourth time in the last five years that the Wolverines have become postseason eligible before Halloween.
• Michigan has now won four straight games in the rivalry series against Michigan State, marking its longest winning streak in the series since 2002-07, when the Maize and Blue won six straight. U-M is 2-0 in the rivalry under head coach Sherrone Moore.
• All-time, Michigan is now 75-38-5 in 118 meetings between the two programs. In 73 games with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line, the Wolverines hold a 42-29-2 advantage.
• Quarterback Bryce Underwood scored the game's first touchdown with a 13-yard rush in the first quarter, marking the fourth rushing touchdown of his freshman season.
• Whichever running back starts for U-M has found great success, and that continued with the return of Justice Haynes. Haynes (seven starts) and Jordan Marshall (one start) have rushed for 100-plus yards with at least one touchdown in seven of eight games this year. Both backs went over 100 yards today.
• Haynes finished the day with 26 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns -- his third multi-touchdown game of the season. It was the most rushing yards by a Wolverine in the rivalry series since Blake Corum had 177 yards on 33 carries in 2022.
• Haynes is the first Wolverine with multiple rushing touchdowns against the Spartans since Corum in 2020.
• Marshall finished with 110 rushing yards on 15 carries, giving him consecutive games of 100-plus rushing yards. His 56-yard carry in the fourth quarter was a career-long (two yards longer than his touchdown run at Nebraska earlier this year).
• Together, the duo propelled U-M to 276 total yards on the ground, the program's most in this rivalry since 1994 (352 rushing yards), per NBC. It also marked the first time in the series that U-M had two backs over 100 rushing yards since 1994 (Tyrone Wheatley, 153 yards; Tshimanga Biakabutuka, 141 yards). That duo also produced three rushing touchdowns (two by Wheatley).
• The offensive line utilized its fifth different starting combination in eight games this season. Blake Frazier made his first career start, lining up at left tackle.
• The line has paved the way for 21 rushing touchdowns while allowing only 10 sacks.
• The offense has produced 37 plays of 20-plus yards (22 passing, 15 rushing), including five in tonight's contest.
• Haynes and Marshall each rushed for more than 100 yards in the win, marking the second time this season two Wolverines have surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground.
• Michigan got off the field effectively, holding the Spartans to 5-of-16 on third-down conversions.
• Linebacker Jimmy Rolder recovered a fumble early in the first quarter, the first of his career. It's his second career turnover after recording his first interception last weekend against Washington. Rolder finished with a career-high 10 tackles.
• The fumble Rolder recovered was forced by defensive back Brandyn Hillman, the first of his career.
• The U-M defense has forced at least one turnover in every game this season and has generated multiple takeaways in five of eight contests.
• Edge rusher Derrick Moore tallied two sacks for the second consecutive game.
• Opponents have combined to score only four field goals and four touchdowns in fourth quarters this season. U-M has allowed just seven touchdowns and four field goals across seven second halves.
• Punter Hudson Hollenbeck drilled a 67-yard punt in the third quarter -- his longest of the year and the first 60-plus-yard punt since the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama last season.
