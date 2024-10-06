WATCH: The three critical mistakes that cost Michigan a win over Washington

This is an absolute killer.

2nd & 7.

The offense needs to make some things happen to keep 〽️ in the game.



This could’ve been it.



Counter play that leaves a gaping hole on the left side.

Donovan would’ve been into the second level, 1 on 1 with a safety.

But he slips on the cut. pic.twitter.com/GVadQuiCkM