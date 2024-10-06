WATCH: The three critical mistakes that cost Michigan a win over Washington
The Michigan Wolverines suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night, falling to the Washington Huskies by a score of 27-17. While it certainly wasn't a pretty performance from the Wolverines on either side of the ball, they still had an opportunity to steal the game late and walk out of Seattle with a win. Instead, the Michigan offense made critical errors down the stretch that ultimately decided the game - and they all came in the fourth quarter.
Here's a look at Michigan's three offensive possessions in the fourth quarter.
Drive 1: Punt
Michigan's first drive of the fourth quarter didn't involve a turnover, but it may have been the most costly. On 2nd & 7, Donovan Edwards had a wide open lane that would have likely led to his second long touchdown run of the night. But instead of Michigan taking a 24-17 lead, Edwards lost his footing and fell to the turf. Facing a 3rd & 6 on the very next play, QB Jack Tuttle dropped back and attempted a pass to TE Marlin Klein. It certainly looked like there was pass interference, but no call was made and the Wolverines were forced to punt the ball away.
Drive 2: Fumble
After an incredible interception by Michigan LB Ernest Hausmann, the Wolverines once again had possession with the score tied midway through the fourth quarter. Facing a 2nd & 10, QB Jack Tuttle dropped back and was looking to throw the ball down the field. But even with a clean pocket, Tuttle couldn't find anybody open, so he decided to improvise with his legs. The result was a fumble, giving the ball back to Washington with just over eight minutes left and with great field position.
Drive 3: Interception
It took Washington four plays to go 32 yards and put the ball in the end zone, taking a 24-17 lead with a little over six minutes left in the fourth. On Michigan's third offensive possession of the fourth quarter, Tuttle once again committed a costly turnover. Although the defensive back made a great pay on the ball, it's likely a completion to Colston Loveland if Tuttle has better ball placement. That turnover led to Washington adding another three points to its lead with just over one minute left in the game, bringing the score to 27-17 and ultimately sealing the win for the Huskies.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -