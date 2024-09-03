Dominic Zvada had a unique way to prepare for the big moment of kicking for Michigan
After seeing both Jake Moody and James Turner kick for Michigan football the past two years, it appears the Wolverines have another really good one in Arkansas State transfer Dominic Zvada. The junior kicker was arguably the player of the game for the Wolverines on Saturday against Fresno State. Zvada made three field goals and cleared them from 45, 53, and 55 yards.
The moment wasn't too big for Zvada. For someone whose first experience kicking for Michigan, in the Big House, and under the lights in primetime, Zvada was clutch. Speaking to Jon Jansen on 'Inside Michigan Football', Zvada said he was able to visualize the moment by playing EA Sports' College Football 25 video game.
When the game came out in late July, Zvada said he would use himself in the Big House to keep kicking field goals over and over. He wanted to get a sense of what it might feel and look like to see those kicks sail through.
"Visualization is a huge thing for me," Zvada said. "And I actually play the EA Sports game a lot. When I'm home, I will just kick in the Big House, practicing kicks, watching it go through.
" I'm kicking it every time. I literally just go in there and kick it."
Zvada got the inspiration after watching an MLB pitcher have similar sentiments by playing MLB The Show [a baseball video game]. If it worked for him, surely it would work for the new Michigan kicker. It might sound a little strange to some, but Zvada says it worked.
"And so I was like, 'That's very interesting.' And this game just came out, and it's pretty realistic, and you can just go into whatever stadium you want and kick field goals," Zvada said. "And so I would just spend my time — whenever I'm not doing homework or anything — kicking field goals. Then on Friday and Saturday, I'm just visualizing myself going out there and taking my steps and putting through."
For anyone who has played the video game knows how tough it is to kick a field goal in the game. Zvada said it took some time to get used to but he eventually got it down. But how did EA Sports do with rating him? Zvada joked about his accuracy being too low, but loved his power rating.
"They gave me a lot of power. They didn't do me well on the accuracy," Zvada said while laughing. "It's a little fast for me."
Just how far away can Zvada nail a field goal? He told Jansen during his freshman year at Arkansas State, he nailed a 65-yarder with the wind behind him. But his baseline is the 35-yard line which would be a 53-yard kick for Zvada.
You can watch Michigan in action again on Saturday against Texas.
