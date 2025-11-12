Three players to watch in the Michigan vs. Northwestern game
Player #1: Bryce Underwood
This one was rather obvious, at least to me. True Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is someone Michigan fans should keep an eye on this game. He's struggled in his last two games against Michigan State and Purdue, totaling a stat line of 8/17 with 86 passing yards with 1 rushing touchdown and no INT's against the Spartans, and 13/22 for 145 yards with 1 rushing touchdown, 1 INT, and 1 fumble against Purdue.
Neither game was his best performance and they both came later in the season, which is when you'd think he'd start to improve given all the experience he's gained in his first half of his true Freshman season. He's the number 1 player to watch in this game because no matter who you are or how talented you are, you will have games where you struggle playing college football and the best players are the ones who can learn from those experiences and respond in a positive way. That's what I'll be looking for Bryce Underwood to do in this game and I personally expect that he will bounce back in this one against Northwestern.
Player to watch #2: Jordan Marshall
This one is pretty obvious once again as well, Jordan Marshall is a player Michigan fans should watch in this game. With Justice Haynes likely out for this game again, that means it will be Redshirt Freshman Jordan Marshall leading the backfield once again for the Wolverines. He's started both the Washington and Purdue games so far this year with Justice Haynes banged up and in those games he produced to a tune of 25 carries for 133 yards and 1 TD against the Huskies, and 25 carries for 185 yards and 3 TD's against Purdue. He's shown that he's an excellent player in his own right when he's had to step in for Justice Haynes and he should be able to do so against against Northwestern if Justice Haynes isn't healthy enough to come back for this one.
Player to watch #3: Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore has been on such a tear lately for Michigan on defense. In their last three games, he's gotten 6 sacks and forced two fumbles as well. His recent hot stretch has put him tied for 1st in the Big Ten Conference with 8.5 sacks on the season with Minnesota's Anthony Smith. With the way he's been playing so far this year, he's definitely shooting up NFL Draft Boards as well and if he can finish strong in these last three games he might end up as a 1st Round Pick. He's been so good on the edge for Michigan's defense and they need him to keep it up the rest of the way, and that includes this game against Northwestern.