Tom Brady and Aidan Hutchinson meet ahead of Detroit Lions' playoff matchup
There's a huge night of football on deck in Detroit, as the Lions are set to square off against the Washington Commanders in the NFL Divisional round. With a win, the Lions would inch ever closer to bringing a potential Super Bowl victory back to the city of Detroit for the first time in franchise history. And while the game itself is obviously massive, the official Twitter/X account for the Lions took some time to honor two Michigan Football legends ahead of the matchup. In the photo below, Tom Brady and Aidan Hutchinson were spotted having a conversation prior to Saturday's game.
Although Brady was a solid quarterback at the University of Michigan, he reached legendary status by what he did in the NFL. Brady was a sixth round pick (No. 199 overall) by the New England Patriots back in the 2000 NFL Draft, and went on to become the greatest quarterback in NFL history. And while Aidan Hutchinson is still writing his own legacy in the league, the early results suggest that he could also soon establish himself as a legend in the NFL. Unfortunately, an early season injury brought Hutchinson's 2024 campaign to an end - although there seems to be some hope that he could return if the Lions happen to reach the Super Bowl.
Either way you cut it, it's clear that the University of Michigan has produced some of the most influential talent the NFL has ever seen. With guys like Brady and Hutchinson (and plenty of others) repping the brand, the Wolverines will always have a solid case to make for any recruit that has their sites set on becoming a football legend.
