Four Michigan Wolverines land on the annual 'freaks' list
Four Michigan Wolverines have landed on The Athletic's annual "freaks" list, a ranking that highlights the most freakish athletes in college football. Over the years, Michigan has had several players land on the list, including Rashan Gary, Kwity Paye, and Aidan Hutchinson. This year's group of Michigan freaks features two guys from the offensive side of the ball and two guys from the defensive side of the ball.
Here's a look at all four:
No. 3: Kenneth Grant, DL
At 6-3, 340 pounds, Grant is an absolute menace in the middle of the Michigan defense. There's no question that he can fill gaps and take up plenty of space, but his athleticism is also impossible to ignore. During the 2023 season, Grant chased down Penn State running back Kaytron Allen from behind for a touchdown saving tackle. Former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said that it was one of the greatest plays he's ever seen.
Here's what The Athletic had to say about Grant:
"His ability to fly up Michigan's reactive plyo stairs test, a series of seven 26-inch-high stairs that players attempt to jump up as fast as possible, is truly freakish. This offseason, Grant pressed a 115-pound dumbbell 34 times on his right and 27 times on his left. He vertical-jumped 29 inches and did a Turkish get-up with a 150-pound dumbbell."
No. 13: Alex Orji, QB
At 6-3, 235 pounds, Alex Orji is essentially a quarterback playing in a linebacker's body. That build and athleticism was a big reason why Orji was able to do so much damage with his legs during the 2023 season, even when the entire defense knew it was coming. Last season, Orji was listed at No. 50 on the annual freaks list.
Here's what The Athletic had to say about Orji:
"His time of 2.46-seconds on Michigan's reactive plyo stairs test was No. 1 of all Michigan's Big Skill group. Orji, ranked No. 50 on last year's list, has elite numbers across the board. This summer, he vertical-jumped 41 inches, broad-jumped 10-7, clocked a 6.62 3-cone drill time and ran 4.06 seconds in the pro agility shuttle."
No. 28: Will Johnson, CB
This is probably the least surprising selection for Michigan. Will Johnson is widely considered the best cornerback in all of college football, and there's no question that he'll be an early first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's got the size, the speed, the athleticism, the ball skills, the mentality - literally everything you want in an elite cornerback.
Here's what The Athletic had to say about Johnson:
"Johnson had the fastest time this offseason on the team on Michigan's reactive plyo stairs test at 2.27 seconds. He did the 3-cone drill in 6.57 seconds, displaying his ability to change directions and bend. Johnson's 20-yard shuttle time was 4.05 seconds, which would've been third during the past two years in Indianapolis."
No. 90: Marlin Klein, TE
This one might come as a bit of a surprise to Michigan fans, especially when you consider that tight end Colston Loveland is being projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But we heard Marlin Klein's name mentioned frequently throughout the spring. Comparing himself to Klein, Loveland said that the junior tight end was bigger, faster, and stronger.
Here's what The Athletic had to say about Klein:
“Loveland emerged as a matchup nightmare last year thanks to his rangy frame and speed that tops out at 21.25 mph. Klein, now 6-6 and 250, hit 21.75 mph this summer. He broad-jumped 9-7.”
