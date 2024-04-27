Trevor Keegan Selected No. 172 Overall By Philadelphia Eagles
After future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce retired from football earlier this year, the Philadelphia Eagles needed some help to shore up the interior of their offensive line. That's exactly what the franchise got when it selected Michigan guard Trevor Keegan in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 172 pick. The Wolverines' three-year run of success was built in the trenches, and Keegan was one of the few guys to start all three seasons up front for Michigan. The senior is a road grader who will lean on you and generate rushing lanes for the Eagles' run game, and he holds his own just fine in pass protection as well. With Keegan off the board, the Wolverines are up to nine selections in this year's draft.
2024 NFL Combine or U-M Pro Day Stats
6-5, 310 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 5.24 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.63 seconds
3-Cone Drill: 7.41 seconds
Vertical Jump: 30.5”
Broad Jump: 8-11
NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein’s breakdown on Keegan:
“Three-year starting guard with good size, great makeup and robust experience in big games. Keegan is part of a Michigan brotherhood up front that won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards (best college football offensive line unit) and made it to the College Football Playoff in three straight seasons. He plays with average hand placement but above-average strain and is extremely consistent in the duo blocking scheme Michigan features so frequently. He's always hunting extra work and is made for the physicality of the league but could struggle against the length and athleticism he will see in front of him on passing downs. Keegan has Day 3 draft value but might be able to rise from backup status to eventual starter for a run-heavy team.”
2023 Stats and Accolades
Three-time All-Big Ten selection (2021-23)
Captain
Wolverine Digest Breakdown
As one of the stalwarts along Michigan’s offensive line, Keegan was a consummate bookend tackle in college. Keegan was an instrumental part of U-M’s back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines as the nation’s top blocking group in 2021 and 2022. Keegan was never short on emotion throughout his collegiate years, and he’s expected to bring that same brand of fire and tenacity with him into the NFL.
For more of the best coverage of the University of Michigan Athletics, follow Wolverine Digest publisher Brandon Brown and beat writer Eric Rutter on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE and our YouTube channel by clicking HERE.