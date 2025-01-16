Two 2025 Michigan Football games land on Joel Klatt's Top 5 for next season
Michigan played one of the toughest schedules in all of college football this past season, with five matchups against Top 25 opponents in Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, Indiana and Illinois that drew a lot of intrigue.
Looking ahead to the 2025 slate, the Wolverines will face another challenging schedule, including a pair of games that should have the entire country watching. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has two Michigan games among his Top 5 Best Games in the Big Ten next season: the annual rivalry game against Ohio State on Nov. 29, and a Sept. 6 nonconference road test at Oklahoma.
It's no surprise to see "The Game" take the top spot in Klatt's list, as Michigan and Ohio State draw a massive audience every year in the greatest rivalry in all of sports. After nearly two decades of struggle against the Buckeyes, the Wolverines have flipped the script in the series, winning four straight.
Meanwhile, Michigan's matchup with Oklahoma in Week 2 marks the second consecutive season in which the Wolverines will battle a fellow blueblood in nonconference play. In 2024, it was the Longhorns. In 2025, Michigan gets the other half of the excellent 'Red River Shootout' rivalry in the Sooners.
Filling out his Top 5, Klatt includes Ohio State's nonconference game against Texas, as well as Big Ten matchups between the Buckeyes and Penn State, and the Nittany Lions against Oregon.
As for Michigan, other games the fanbase will be looking forward to include road trips to USC, Nebraska and Michigan State.
Michigan Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 — vs. New Mexico Lobos
- Sept. 6 — at Oklahoma Sooners
- Sept. 13 — vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
- Sept. 20 — at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Sept 27 — BYE
- Oct. 4 — vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Oct. 11 — at USC Trojans
- Oct. 18 — vs. Washington Huskies
- Oct. 25 — at Michigan State Spartans
- Nov. 1 — vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Nov. 8 — BYE
- Nov. 15 — at Northwestern Wildcats
- Nov. 22 — at Maryland Terrapins
- Nov. 29 — vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
