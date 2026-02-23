Two Former Michigan Football Coaches Join Texas Longhorns Staff

On Monday, the Texas Longhorns announced additions to their football coaching staff for the 2026 season. Part of the additions were former Michigan football coaches Steve Casula and JB Brown. Caula was named a TE analyst, while Brown was named a ST analyst.

Excited to announce new additions and staff promotions within our football program 🤘 pic.twitter.com/7fcvMZxAoW — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 23, 2026

Casula didn't make the cut when Kyle Whittingham took over as Michigan's head coach. Whittingham kept just Tony Alford, Lou Esposito — who later left to coach in the NFL — and Kerry Coombs on staff from Sherrone Moore's regime. Brown, on the other hand, was fired shortly after the Ohio State game after the Wolverines had poor special teams player this year.

More on Casula's time in Ann Arbor

Casula came back to Michigan after Sherrone Moore was hired as the new head coach. Casula was named the TE coach in 2024 and added the title of Co-Offensive Coordinator ahead of the 2025 season.

Casula was an offensive analyst with the Wolverines from 2019-21 before spending the 2022-23 seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Massachusetts (UMass).

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Casula's first season with Michigan, the Wolverines had All-American Colston Loveland at his disposal. The TE's room as a whole recorded 79 catches for 792 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Michigan's QB play was suspect at best, rotating between three different signal callers before going back to Week 1 starter Davis Warren.

The TE position remained strong under Casula. Even without Loveland, Michigan had guys like Marlin Klein, Hogan Hasnen, and Zack Marshall, who all stepped up and played roles in both '24 and 2025.

Then there was Max Bredeson, who was a part of the TE room. Bredeson was the heart and soul of what Michigan did. He loved to hit people and paved the way for the ground attack.

Once Whittingham took over, he brought along his brother, Freddie Whittingham, to coach the position. Now Casula will head south and help the Longhorns.

More on Brown's time with Michigan

While Casula had a solid two-year stint with Michigan — it wasn't the same for Brown.

Following three seasons as an analyst at Michigan, Brown was promoted as the Special Teams Coordinator in 2024. His only saving grace was kicker Dominic Zvada, who had an All-American season in '24.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But everything went downhill in 2025.

Every facet of the special teams struggled. Kicking, punting, fielding, blocking — it was a disaster. Following the Ohio State game, Moore opted to fire Brown and he hired former Cincinnati and Buckeye coach Kerry Coombs to take over as the new STC.

Whittingham elected to retain Coombs after a great showing against Texas.