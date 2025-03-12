Could two former Michigan teammates be front runners for next year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year?
Unfortunately, when you are projected to be in the running for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, that generally implies something tragic occurred the previous season. Such is the case for two University of Michigan legends.
Detroit Lions EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome season ending broken leg after having one of the hottest statistical starts for a defensive end in recent memory. Before the injury, Hutchinson was an odds-on favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year and his Detroit Lions were among the top teams in the league and projected to go deep into the playoffs. Sadly, Hutch's injury was just the beginning for the Lions as a team, they had over 20 players on the injured reserve at multiple times throughout the season.
Hutch rehabbed well and has recently been on Instagram and other social media sites running and training. He looks fully capable of repeating his monstrous start to the 2024 NFL season, and his skillset makes him an instant contender for Comeback POY.
One of Hutch's biggest competitors for the NFL Comeback POY award may be former Wolverine teammate JJ McCarthy. Last year's 10th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings, JJ is poised to take the reins of an explosive offense. McCarthy performed well during camp last year and by all accounts was pushing Sam Darnold, with many expecting that he would overtake Darnold early in the season. But the injury bug struck, and McCarthy tore his meniscus and was sidelined for the season.
He has successfully rehabbed and is reportedly back to throwing and running with a prognosis of clean health for training camp. With elite weapons Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson at his disposal, it is very feasible that JJ could be a stat sheet stuffer next year.
Both Hutchinson and McCarthy have a real shot at winning the Comeback POY award and are on teams that should win a lot of games next year, elevating their personal successes. All we can hope as that both of these Michigan legends can avoid another injury and get a full 17 games to exhibit their prowess on the NFL stage. The fact that they will see each other twice during the season makes it that much more interesting.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
Predicting every game of the Big Ten Tournament following the bracket reveal
Michigan football predicted to miss out on Rivals 5-star QB to Big Ten foe
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7