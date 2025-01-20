Two major recruiting experts log "Crystal Ball" predictions for 5-star to Michigan
While Michigan has widely been considered the leader for former Alabama commit and 5-star recruit Ty Haywood, he has yet to sign. Haywood was on campus this weekend with a host of other elite recruiting prospects but appears to have left Ann Arbor without putting pen to paper and finalizing his commitment. Although Michigan fans did not get his commitment this weekend, all the signs are still positive for the maize and blue.
Just recently, On3 recruiting gurus Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons put in predictions for Haywood to land with Michigan.
A confidence level of 60 percent on a prediction is pretty solid, especially when that prediction comes from an industry insider such as Simmons or Wiltfong. With those predictions, Michigan has officially overtaken Alabama as the favored team in this recruiting saga. Currently Sherrone Moore and his team sit at a 59.4 percent chance of landing the elite tackle, while Kalen Deboer and has Crimson Tide staff have fallen to second at just 36.4%.
Given the latest reporting, it feels like Michigan closes the deal on this one very soon and lands their third 5-star talent of the 2025 cycle.
