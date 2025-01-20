Michigan Football expected to land elite 5-star prospect after recruiting visit
The Michigan Wolverines have secured one of the top recruiting classes for the 2025 cycle, but they're not quite done. With two five-star prospects already in the class (QB Bryce Underwood and OL Andrew Babalola), Michigan is expected to add another five-star prospect in the near future. Following his visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, the widespread belief is that elite OL Ty Haywood will become a Wolverine in the coming days. Haywood, who committed to Alabama over the summer, held off on signing his NLI during the early period and announced he was decommitting from the Tide on Jan. 13.
Although Haywood has been relatively quiet since decommitting from Alabama, the reporting surrounding his recruitment continues to point in the direction of Michigan. It's no secret that the Wolverines have established themselves as a powerhouse on the football field, but the fact that Michigan is now also a major player in the world of NIL means that elite prospects are taking a hard look at Ann Arbor.
247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks projects Haywood as a future first round selection, and wrote glowingly of the five-star prospect back in October.
"Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height. Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done. Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career. Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism -- functional and verified -- to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside."
